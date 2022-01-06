Springville’s Morgan Nachazel, right, and Grace Matus hoist their state tournament basketball trophy for all to see following a heartbreaking 48-42 quarter-final loss against top-seeded Bishop-Garrigan last March at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, wrapping as 21-5 campaign.
Springville’s Lauren Wilson helped lead the Orioles back to the state tournament. The do-it-all junior averaged team-best numbers in scoring (17.5), rebounding (10.1), assists (3.8) and blocked shots (3.5) while shooting 51-percent from the field in helping the program to a 21-5 overall record.
It was another outstanding season for the Anamosa girls’ wrestling program in 2020-21, witnessed by Starr Kirk pinning an opponent at the state meet in Coralville last January. The Raiders, for the second straight year, finished in the top-10 at the state event.
Anamosa’s Cali Koppes, wrestling here during one of the Raiders’ huge home meets that featured more than 25 teams last January, helped the program maintain their lofty reputation turning in another outstanding season.
Damon Huston wrapped one of the greatest wrestling careers ever at Midland High School finishing seventh at the class 1A state tournament last February. Huston, who now wrestles at Iowa State University, was a three-time state place-winner in Wyoming.
Members of the Anamosa boys’ basketball team celebrate after Grahm Humpal drilled a shot to defeat visiting Mid-Prairie at the buzzer last January. The Anamosa boys posted a solid 2020-21 campaign finishing with a 14-7 overall record and 12-4 mark against River Valley Conference opponents.
Anamosa’s Maddy Heims attacks the basket during the Raiders’ class 3A regional playoff contest at Center Point-Urbana last February. Heims averaged 10.1 points per game for an Anamosa team who finished with a 3-12 overall record during a COVID ravaged campaign.
Springville’s Alex Koppes, one of the most decorated basketball players in school history as a two-time first-team all-state pick, closed his career in style averaging 19.8 points per game guiding the state-ranked Orioles to a sensational 22-3 record overall and 12-2 mark in Tri-Rivers Conference competition.
Midland’s Iziek Soper grabs a loose ball during a game against Lisbon last January. Soper did it all for the 2020-21 Eagles leading the team in scoring (12.1) and rebounding (7.5) while shooting 51-percent from the field.
Anamosa’s Maggie Wagner added to the long list of quality girls’ wrestlers the Raider program sent out onto the mat during the 2020-21 campaign that ended with Anamosa once again placing among the top-10 teams at state.
It may be called COVID-19, but the pandemic was still very prevalent in 2021 as masks were worn all over the state, as they were here by the Springville boys basketball coaching staff to try and keep the spread in check last winter.
Springville’s Grace Matus, one of the top 3-point shooters on the team, drills one during the Orioles’ 62-48 class 1A regional semi-final win hosting Clinton Prince of Peace last February as the program reached the state level for the sixth time in the last seven years.
Members of the Springville girls’ basketball team collect their class 1A state tournament basketball trophy last March after reaching Wells Fargo Arena for the sixth time in the last seven years. The Orioles have solidified themselves as one of the top girls’ programs in all of Iowa.
Anamosa’s Nathan Keating closed an outstanding Raider wrestling career with a second-straight state wrestling berth in 2021.
Anamosa’s Alex Casey wrestles at the class 2A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines last February.
Anamosa’s Ava Scranton, wrestling here during a home meet against Mid-Prairie, worked her way all the way onto the state podium in Coralville placing fifth at 126-pounds last January.
Midland’s Caden Ballou worked his way to the state level for the first time in 2021 and just missed finishing it on the podium in Des Moines at 160-pounds.
Midland’s Cayden Miller wrapped a phenomenal 2020-21 wrestling campaign placing fifth at the class 1A state tournament last February at 182-pounds.
Anamosa’s Sam Wilt, was his usual do-everything self for the 2020-21 Raider boys leading the team in scoring (12.5), rebounding (7.3), assists (3.5), steals (3.2) and blocked shots (2.0).
Midland’s Ari Hacke gets right to the rim and scores during the Eagles’ 4-15 campaign last winter that included a 2-7 mark against Tri-Rivers Conference opponents.
Midland’s Ella Rupp came back from major knee surgery to lead the Eagles in scoring (7.3) during the 2020-21 campaign.
Anamosa’s Connor Andresen was one of the top heavyweights in all of class 2A all winter long during the 2020-21 season.
Anamosa’s Lily Rogers, one of five seniors on the 2020-21 roster, chases down a loose ball as the Raiders looked to pull off a playoff upset at Center Point-Urbana last winter.
Anamosa’s Emily Watters, a state place-winner as a freshman in 2020, just missed doing it again as a sophomore in 2021 helping the Raider girls’ wrestling program to another huge season on the mats.
Midland’s Warren Etten pulls up and drills a 3-pointer helping the Eagle program through a 5-15 campaign overall and 2-9 mark in Tri-Rivers Conference East division play.
Springville’s Rhenden Wagaman burst onto the scene with a huge junior campaign averaging 15.9 points per game and gave the Oriole program another added weapon on both ends of the floor.
