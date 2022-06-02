ANAMOSA
It was a wild and busy week for the Anamosa JV baseball team.
What started with an impressive 16-0 rout hosting North Cedar Monday, May 23, ended Friday, May 27, with the Raiders busting out the huge lumber once again rolling to a lopsided 22-0 rout hosting Easton Valley.
Let’s start there shall we?
After scoring two first inning runs when Jaret Jess and Jacob King each crossed the plate, the Anamosa offense went wild in the second scoring a mind-boggling 20 times in a frame that saw the Raiders rip 11 hits and reach base an amazing 15 straight times.
Not only did the Raider offense score 22 runs in the game, but the hosts tallied 14 hits as well as holding the River Hawks hitless in the three-inning contest as Jaden Marcus faced 13 total batters from the hill and struck out eight of them.
King, Carter Kuehl and Easton Wheeler all recorded two hits while Tysen Gravel and Vince Diers each drove home three runs. Jess, the team’s leadoff hitter, walked twice and scored three runs for the offense.
In the opener of the week hosting North Cedar, the Raiders (4-1) wasted no time in busting things open plating six first inning runs before adding five-spots in the next two frames to end the contest after four frames with the 16-0 rout.
Eight different Anamosa JV players recorded hits while Watters had four RBIs and three runs scored with Diers adding three RBIs in the win.
From the hill Watters was impressive as well tossing a complete game four-inning no-hitter while striking out 10 Knight batters.
Just a day after their rout over North Cedar, the Raiders were in Northeast Tuesday, May 24, where the team was edged in a hard-fought 1-0 final against the Rebels.
Northeast broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth plating the game’s only run as Anamosa bats, which were so powerful all week long, were held to just two hits (one each from Jess and Miken Wheeler).
Easton Wheeler tossed a gem working the complete game from the mound allowing just six Northeast hits while strikeout out four batters.
Anamosa opened their 2022 campaign Thursday, May 19, sweeping Durant, taking 14-0 and 8-4 decisions in another prodigious display of offensive firepower Thursday, May 19.
In the opener the Raiders struck early and struck often plating two runs in each of the first two frames before adding three in the third to build a 7-0.
They were just getting started.
After a one-run fourth, Anamosa ended the contest with a huge six-run fifth.
Miken Wheeler and Diers powered a 10-hit Raider offense ripping two hits each while Jackson Watters and Easton Wheeler combined to throw a two-hitter at the hosts striking out a total of eight batters along the way.
The finale was a little closer as Anamosa quickly erased a 2-1 second inning deficit scoring seven straight runs over a three-inning span to pull away for the 8-4 win.
Miken Wheeler ripped two hits as did Marcus while Kane Power worked the game’s first innings from the mound and struck out six while allowing three hits and just one earned run.