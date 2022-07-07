Members of the 2022 Anamosa JV baseball team are, left to right, Front row- Easton Wheeler, Carter Kuehl, Vince Diers, Jaret Jess, Kane Power and Adam Brophy. Back row- Jacob King, Jaden Marcus, Ryan Miller, Jackson Watters, Nate Fischer, Beau Summers and Head Coach Adam Tvedt.
It’s been a summer of mostly complete and total dominance from the Anamosa JV baseball team.
So why would the 2022 finale Monday, June 27, hosting Bellevue be any different?
It wasn’t.
The Raiders did what fans have become accustomed to seeing.
Winning.
And winning in a big way.
Anamosa used a huge eight-run third-inning to break a scoreless tie with the Comets and spark a huge 10-0 victory that ended in just four frames.
And all eight runs came after there were two outs as well.
Actually, the rally started with two outs.
Kane Power got the bottom of the third going after getting hit by Bellevue pitch ahead of a Tysen Gravel walk. Miken Wheeler also was hit by a pitch loading the bases before Jacob King also worked a walk, allowing Power to cross the plate with the game’s first run.
Easton Wheeler then came through with a single that plated teammates Gravel and Miken Wheeler, and the merry-go-round was just getting started as the hosts took a 3-0 lead.
King, Easton Wheeler, Jaret Jess, Jackson Watters, Carter Kuehl would also score in the enormous eight-run outburst as the team delivered two hit by pitches, four walks and three hits in the frame.
An inning later the Raiders ended the game early when Ethan Tenley and Power both walked and scored in the bottom of the fourth.
The Raiders needed a mere three hits in the game to score their 10 total runs as the team worked a total of nine walk as well as being hit by pitches three times.
King, Easton Wheeler and Jaden Marcus all drove home two runs for the hosts while 10 different players crossed the plate.
Power was the beneficiary of all the support tossing a solid six-hit shutout while striking out five Bellevue batters.
The Anamosa JV team wraps an outstanding 2022 campaign with a 15-5-1 overall record.