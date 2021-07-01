ANAMOSA
With both host Anamosa and visiting Mid-Prairie doing all their offensive damage in one inning, who would be able to walk off the field with a win Thursday, June 24?
The Raiders, of course. Was there ever a doubt?
Taking advantage of just one Miken Wheeler hit, Anamosa (9-6) was able to string together six second-inning runs and then hang on for a wild 6-5 triumph over the Golden Hawks.
The Raiders worked three walks and took advantage of three Mid-Prairie errors in the second stanza as Easton Wheeler, Jaden Marcus, Carter Kuehl, Ky Kaufmann, Tyler Edson and Miken Wheeler all crossed the plate in the huge inning as the hosts jumped to a 6-0 lead.
It wouldn’t be easy closing it out however, as the Golden Hawks rallied for five runs in the top of the third, and had the go-ahead runs on base before Anamosa pitcher Nick Raine was able to work his way out of trouble.
Raine threw the first three frames allowing four hits while striking out two before giving way to Tysen Gravel, who worked the final two innings of one-hit baseball.
Miken Wheeler’s lone hit for the hosts also scored two runs.
Hosting Camanche for a JV doubleheader Wednesday, June 23, the Raiders came up on the short end of a pair of close scores dropping a tight 4-3 decision in the opener.
Trailing 4-0 in the third, Anamosa rallied to score three runs when Kuehl, Ethan Tenley and Kane Power all got on to load the bases before a Miken Wheeler walk forced in Kuehl. Edson followed with a double that plated Tenley and Power and the Raiders were within a run at 4-3.
It would be as close as they’d get as Camanche held Anamosa scoreless over the next two frames.
Anamosa bats were held to just three hits (Edson, Austin Goodrich and Power) while Easton Wheeler got the start on the mound tossed a complete game six-hitter striking out an impressive 10 Indian batters.
The Raiders looked for a split in the nightcap, but could never quite get over the hump in a narrow 9-7 defeat.
Camanche plated three runs in the top of the first to take a quick lead before Anamosa battled back as Miken Wheeler and Jackson Watters scored in bottom half. The Raiders knotted the score at 3-3 when Kuehl scored on a passed ball in the second, but a four-run Indian third and two-run fourth proved to be too much for the hosts to overcome.
Though they didn’t go down without a fight, as Anamosa scored a single run in the fourth before plating three more in their final at-bat in the fifth as a Kuehl double plated Gravel and Power. Watters had already scored earlier in the inning.
Miken Wheeler and Kuehl powered an eight-hit Raider offense coming through with two each while Watters got the start on the mound and tossed 3.1 innings of six-hit baseball allowing three earned runs and fanning five.