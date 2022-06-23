It was a classic pitchers duel in Cascade for the Anamosa JV baseball team Monday, June 13, and the Raiders did what they needed to do in every facet of the game to pull out a big 3-1 win.
With Vince Diers absolutely dealing from the mound, they didn’t need much.
Carter Kuehl, Easton Wheeler and Ethan Tenley all reached base and came in to score with a Jaden Marcus two-run double being another big hit in the frame.
In the end it would be all the Raiders would get, but it would be all Diers would need who tossed all five frames allowing just two hits and one run while striking out eight Cougar batters.
Anamosa (12-4) was held to just four hits, three coming in the game-changing second-inning.
The Raiders looked to keep the winning ways going returning home to host Mid-Prairie Tuesday, June 14, who rallied to escape with a 5-3 win.
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first, Anamosa responded with a three-spot when Tysen Gravel opened the contest with a triple and came around to score thanks to an RBI ground out off the bat of Jacob King. Jackson Watters and Kuehl added singles and each crossed the plate after a key two-run RBI single from Jaret Jess.
Unfortunately, it would be all the Raiders would get the rest of the game.
The Golden Hawks came right back and re-took the lead with a four-run top of the second before the two teams went scoreless in the final three frames.
Jess tallied two of Anamosa’s five total hits in the game while Kane Power and Wheeler shared duties on the mound each fanning three Mid-Prairie batters.
After scoring 23 runs in a 23-1 rout over North Cedar Wednesday, June 15, the Raiders looked to keep the offensive onslaught going at Wilton Thursday, June 16, only to come up just short in an 8-6 final against the Beavers.
Trailing 1-0 after one, Kuehl and Tenley scored in a two-run second inning before Jess and Watters each crossed the plate in the third, handing the visitors a 4-1 advantage.
Wilton rallied in the bottom of the fourth plating four runs to take a 5-4 lead, but again Anamosa answered as a Jess triple plated Gravel, who had walked, before Jess crossed the plate thanks to a passed ball that gave the visitors a 6-5 lead.
The Raiders wouldn’t quite be able to hang on though, as the Beavers won on walk-off style scoring three times in their final at-bat in the bottom of the fifth.
Anamosa out-hit the hosts 7-4 led by two from Jess while Marcus worked the game’s first 3.2 innings striking out seven Beaver batters.