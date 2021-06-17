WEST LIBERTY
Using solid offense, defense and pitching to their benefit Tuesday, June 8, the Anamosa JV baseball team showed host West Liberty how the game is supposed to be played, claiming an impressive 8-0 five-inning triumph over the Comets.
It started at the plate, and it started quickly too, as Tyler Edson, Jackson Watters and Easton Wheeler all crossed the plate in the opening frame setting the tone immediately for the Raiders who weren’t going to need too many runs with Wheeler on the mound tossing a brilliant complete game two-hitter while striking out six Comet batters.
Anamosa (7-3) blew the game wide open in the third as Jack Sellnau, Cole Sigler, Connor Fortune and Carter Kuehl all scored handing the visitors a 7-0 advantage.
Just to send Raider fans home even happier, Sellnau blasted a solo home run in the top of the fourth launching the baseball over the left-centerfield wall.
Edson powered a six-hit Anamosa offense coming through with two singles.
The Raiders returned home Thursday, June 10, and in a short three-inning contest against visiting West Branch, claimed a narrow 4-3 victory.
With the game tied at 3-3 in the third, Sellnau walked and came around to score what proved to be the winning run thanks to a passed ball.
Anamosa bats were held to five hits, with two coming from Jaden Marcus. Nick Raine got the start on the mound and tossed all three frames allowing four West Branch hits while striking out three.
The Raiders hit the road Friday, June 11, as split squads traveled to Alburnett and Iowa City Liberty with the teams going 1-1 on the venture.
Anamosa rolled to a 12-5 five-inning triumph over the Pirates using a six-run second stanza to take control of the contest.
Fortune, Kole Dietiker, Eli Lehrman, Devin Brophy, Justin Tjaden and Alex Shover all scored in the frame before the Raiders added a single run in the third to take a 7-1 lead.
After Alburnett plated three runs in the third, Anamosa once again blew the game open scoring five times in the fourth Sellnau, Fortune, Dietiker, Lehrman and Brophy did all the damage.
Marcus got the pitching start and worked the game’s first four frames allowing two hits and one earned run before giving way to Tjaden who fanned one in his one inning of work.
Anamosa was handed an 11-1 loss in the first game of the twin bill against the Bolts in Iowa City as host Liberty High plated six first inning runs and never looked back.
Edson led the three-hit Raider offense coming through with a pair of singles while Watters drove home Edson with Anamosa’s lone run in the top of the fourth and final frame with a single.
The second game saw Anamosa hang tough for all six innings before coming up just short in a 5-3 final.
Trailing 5-0 after two frames, the Raiders plated three runs in the top of the third when Kuehl, Miken Wheeler and Edson all crossed the plate.