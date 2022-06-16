It was a week full of games with Durant for the Anamosa JV baseball team, as the Raiders swept a home series with the Wildcats, opening with a pair of triumphs Tuesday, June 7.
And the tone for the opener was set very quickly.
Miken Wheeler, leading off the game for the Anamosa team, launched a solo homerun to get the hosts going, and they never slowed down taking the eventual 7-1 decision.
After Durant knotted the score with a single run in the top of the second, the Raiders (10-2) went right back to work in the third, and again it was Wheeler igniting the offense getting hit by a pitch before coming around to score with teammates Jacob King, Carter Kuehl and Easton Wheeler in the game-changing inning.
The hosts added on in the fourth as well when Wheeler walked and scored after Jaden Marcus had opened the inning reaching on an error and eventually crossing the plate when Jackson Watters walked with the bases loaded.
Vince Diers paced the five-hit Anamosa offense coming through with a single and a double while Easton Wheeler was dominant on the mound tossing a complete game one-hitter while striking our seven Wildcat batters.
The Raiders stuck to the same script in the second game as well, rolling to an 8-2 victory keyed by a five-run second stanza.
Anamosa worked four walks and mixed in two hits as Jaret Jess, Easton Wheeler, Diers, Marcus and Nate Fischer all scored handing the hosts a 5-1 advantage.
They would keep adding on too.
Easton Wheeler, Diers and Marcus all crossed the plate in the third and the hosts never looked back as the team tallied four hits in the five-inning contest while also working eight walks.
Marcus got the start on the mound and tossed four frames allowing just two hits while striking out three before Ryan Miller finished up working one inning of hitless baseball fanning two.
The Wildcats made a return trip to Anamosa Thursday, June 9, but their fortunes wouldn’t be any better as the Raiders claimed a narrow 2-1 victory.
Single runs in the second and fourth frames were all the hosts would need as Watters tossed a complete game five-hitter striking out six Durant batters.
Miken Wheeler had two hits, including a double and King scored what proved to be the game-winner in the third crossing the plate thanks to a Wildcat error.