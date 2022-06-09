ANAMOSA
It’s already been an impressive start for the Anamosa JV baseball team having produced some pretty prodigious numbers over the season’s first couple weeks.
Add another one to the list with what the Raiders were able to accomplish on consecutive nights against Camanche, Bellevue and Iowa City Regina scoring a combined 36 runs in three convincing victories.
The first of the trio came against visiting Camanche Tuesday, May 31, as Anamosa crushed the Storm taking a lopsided 12-0 final that ended in four frames.
Leading 1-0 after one inning, the Raiders blew things open plating seven second-inning runs as Vince Diers, Easton Wheeler, Ethan Tenley, Kane Power, Mike Wheeler, Jacob King and Jackson Watters all crossed the plate.
Watters had already tripled and scored in the bottom of the first.
Anamosa (7-2) plated three more runs in the third before ending the game in walk-off style in the fourth when Diers scored thanks to a Camanche game-ending error.
Raider pitching held the Storm offense to a mere one hit as Watters got the start and worked three innings of one-hit baseball striking out seven before Diers finished up fanning two of the three batters he faced.
The display of offensive power continued the very next night in Bellevue, where Anamosa used a 12-run top of the fourth to completely dismantle the host Comets taking a 17-1 final Wednesday, June 1.
The Raiders hit the baseball, and hit it hard while also taking advantage of eight Bellevue errors in the contest as Tysen Gravel, Watters, Carter Kuehl and Tenley all tallied two hits leading the Anamosa offense.
Power worked a complete game four-hitter from the mound striking out five Bellevue batters.
The Raiders extended their winning streak, and impressive offensive numbers in a 7-3 victory at Iowa City Regina Thursday, June 2.
Anamosa started quickly plating a first inning run when Miken Wheler, who opened the game with a double, came around to score thanks to a Watters RBI ground out. The visitors added three more in the second stanza as Diers, Tenley and Jaden Marcus all crossed the plate handing the Raiders a 4-0 lead.
The Regals answered with three of their own in the bottom of the third, but it would be all Anamosa pitcher Easton Wheeler would allow as the sophomore tossed a complete game six-hitter striking out eight Regina batters.
The Raiders’ run was somewhat subdued Friday, June 3, dropping a 7-5 decision against visiting Cascade.
Anamosa actually led 4-1 early on plating two in each of the first and third frames, but after trailing 4-3 heading into the top of the fifth, a four-run Cougar frame proved to be the difference.
Nate Fischer doubled and tripled for the Raider offense who were held to six hits in the game while the defense committed five errors leading to four unearned Cascade runs.