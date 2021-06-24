MONTICELLO
Taking advantage of 10 walks while also producing five hits, the Anamosa JV baseball team was able to escape Monticello Wednesday, June 16, with a split of a doubleheader with the rival Panthers taking an 8-4 final.
Breaking a 1-1 tie in the top of the second inning, the Raiders (8-4) plated four runs as Carter Kuehl, Miken Wheeler, Jackson Watters and Cole Sigler all crossed the plate in a frame that saw the visitors work five walks.
Two more walks and two more hits in the third allowed Anamosa to extend their advantage to 8-1 as Wheeler, Edson and Watters all scored while Watters and Sigler delivered clutch hits.
Leading 8-2 in the bottom of the fifth and final frame, Monticello rallied plating two runs before Watters was able to work his way out of trouble from the mound tossing a complete game five-hitter while striking out seven Panther batters.
Wheeler, Edson, Watters, Sigler and Jaden Marcus all tallied hits for the visitors in the victory.
Monticello claimed a 3-2 victory in the other contest plating all of their runs in the bottom of the second.
Anamosa bats scattered seven hits from seven different players (Wheeler, Edson, Watters, Jack Sellnau, Marcus, Aiden Strube and Kuehl) as Marcus scored in the second and Strube in the fourth for the lone Raider runs in the game.
Easton Wheeler worked two frames on the hill and struck out three Monticello batters while his brother Miken also saw time pitching, going three innings allowing five hits and one run.