ANAMOSA
Sparked by some solid pitching from Easton Wheeler and some timely hitting from Tyler Edson and Jackson Watters, the Anamosa JV baseball team opened their 2021 campaign with a 2-0 win hosting Lisbon Tuesday, June 1.
With Wheeler and Lisbon’s Wesley Sadler embroiled in a classic pitcher’s duel, the Raiders (4-1) broke the ice scoring the game’s first run in the bottom of the fourth when Watters plated Jack Sellnau with an RBI groundout.
The Anamosa offense went right back to work in the fifth as Edson plated Wheeler with a single for what proved to be the final run of the game that ended after six innings.
Wheeler worked all six frames from the mound and was outstanding tossing a complete game two-hit shutout while striking out five Lion batters.
Anamosa completed the sweep of the twin bill in the second game rolling to an 11-2 rout.
Lisbon started the scoring with a single run in the top of the first before the Raiders answered with 10 straight, including an eight-run third inning that blew the game open.
Aiden Strube led the eight-hit Anamosa offense coming through with a single and a double while Sellnau and Easton Wheeler each drove home two runs.
Nick Raine got the pitching start and worked the game’s first 4.1 innings allowing two earned runs while striking out an impressive 10 Lisbon batters.
The Raiders kept the winning ways going at Northeast Wednesday, June 2, using a seven-run top of the first as a springboard to a resounding 11-2 victory over the host Rebels in the first game of the doubleheader.
Miken Wheeler, Edson, Jaden Marcus, Strube, Cole Sigler and Easton Wheeler all crossed the plate in the opening frame to set the tone as the game ended in four innings.
Edson, Sigler and Easton Wheeler powered a 10-hit Raider offense coming through with two each while Tysen Gravel got the start on the mound and worked all four frames allowing just two hits while striking out eight.
Phenomenal pitching keyed the sweep in the second game as Watters tossed a five-inning no-hitter leading Anamosa to a 6-1 victory.
After scoring a single run in the second inning, the Raider offense responded with two in the third and three in the fourth to blow the game open.
Watters allowed just one unearned run while striking out five and walking four in his five brilliant innings of work.
Edson and Marcus helped the offense with two hits each.
The Raiders suffered their first defeat of the 2021 summer at Tipton Thursday, June 3, coming up on the short end of a 5-1 score against the host Tigers.
Trailing 5-0 in the fifth and final frame, Anamosa pushed across a run when Marcus plated teammate Conor Fortune with a sacrifice fly. Raider bats were held to three hits in the game.