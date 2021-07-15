ANAMOSA
It has already been an extremely successful season for the Anamosa JV baseball team leading up to their final two games, but the Raiders wanted nothing more than to finish 2021 with a statement run in their final week.
Mission accomplished.
Anamosa traveled to Lisbon Tuesday, July 6, and swept a doubleheader against a proud Lions’ program scoring a total of 26 runs while yielding absolutely nothing in dominating 14-0 and 12-0 victories.
The Raiders wasted no time in setting the tone for the twin bill scoring an amazing nine first inning runs in the opener as Miken Wheeler scored twice in the frame along with teammates Tyler Edson, Cole Sigler, Easton Wheeler, Jaden Marcus, Jackson Watters, Ethan Tenley and Tysen Gravel.
In the end, Anamosa would only need one run with the way Watters was dealing on the pitcher’s mound tossing a four-inning no-hitter while fanning seven Lisbon batters.
After being held scoreless in the second inning, the Raider offense went back to work in the top of the third scoring five more times as Carter Kuehl, Tenley, Gravel, Miken Wheeler and Edson all crossed the plate.
Overall, Anamosa bats ripped eight hits in the blowout win led by two from Edson and Tenley while the team also worked an impressive 10 walks from Lion pitchers.
The second game played out much like the first, though in a much more gradual style as the Raiders scored in every inning of the five-inning contest rolling to the 12-0 rout.
Sigler got the scoring started in the top of the first as after getting hit by a pitch, came around to score thanks to a Lisbon error.
Anamosa plated three more in the second inning as Aiden Strube, Tenley and Gravel all crossed the plate before the visitors blew the game open with a three-run third as a Gravel triple plated teammates Marcus and Watters ahead of Strube, who also scored in the frame.
After Marcus singled home Easton Wheeler in the top of the fourth, Anamosa ended the game with a four-run fifth when Miken Wheeler, Strube, Kuehl and Tenley all scored.
Strube powered the 12-hit Raider offense going 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs while Edson added two hits and three runs batted in. Marcus came through with two hits in his two at-bats.
Miken Wheeler was the beneficiary of all the offense pitching four frames of no-hit baseball while striking out seven Lion batters before giving way to Sigler who got the final three outs in the fifth.
The Anamosa JV boys wrapped their summer in impressive fashion Wednesday July 7, sweeping past visiting Bellevue taking 9-1 and 13-3 finals in the season-ending twin bill.
Through two frames the Comets and Raiders were knotted in a 1-1 tie before the Raider offense took complete control scoring the game’s final eight runs, including two in the bottom of the third when a Marcus double scored Edson and Jack Sellnau handing the hosts a lead they would not lose.
Anamosa closed out the blowout win with six runs in their final at-bat in the fourth as Marcus led the offense coming through with two hits while Edson scored three times.
Easton Wheeler got the start on the hill and tossed a complete game four-hitter striking out eight Bellevue batters.
The Raiders closed the campaign with more impressive offensive power, pitching and defense resulting in a huge 13-3, four-inning triumph in the finale.
Trailing 1-0 after a half inning, Miken Wheeler walked and came around to score thanks to a passed ball before Edson also walked and crossed the plate when Marcus delivered an RBI single.
The Comets answered immediately in their half of the second scoring twice to take a 3-2 lead, but it would be the Raiders who had the final say scoring the game’s final nine runs, including seven in the bottom of the third to blow the game wide open.
Easton Wheeler, Sellnau, Marcus, Nick Raine, Watters, Kuehl and Tenley all crossed the plate extending Anamosa’s lead to 11-3 before the team ended the game early scoring two in the bottom of the fourth when Sellnau and Marcus sent the hosts out in style.
Marcus was 2-for-2 leading a six-hit Raider offense that also drew nine walks in the game while Raine earned the pitching start and tossed a complete game four-hitter striking out six Bellevue batters.
The win closed a solid 2021 Anamosa JV baseball campaign with a 14-7 overall record.