CAMANCHE
Having shown an ability to win games in numerous ways already this summer, the Anamosa JV baseball team only added to their list with some impressive performances this past week, opening with an 8-0 rout at Camanche Wednesday, June 22.
And it didn’t take the Raider offense long to get going either as Easton Wheeler, Jaret Jess and Jackson Watters all scored in as three-run top of the first that set an immediate tone, and it would be one the visitors would keep the rest of the way.
Wheeler singled and scored in the third to extend the Anamosa advantage to 4-0 before Miken Wheeler, Vince Diers, Easton Wheeler and Jess all crossed the plate in the fifth.
The Raiders (14-5-1) won playing well in just about every facet of the game ripping eight hits, led by a perfect 3-for-3 night from Easton Wheeler while Watters added two hits and Carter Kuehl four runs batted in keyed in large part to a three-run first-inning triple.
Easton Wheeler got the start on the hill and threw a complete game four-hit shutout striking out five Storm batters.
The impressive performances continued the very next day, as Anamosa blew out visiting West Liberty taking a four-inning 15-2 decision.
Once again, the Raider JV team dominated in every facet, offense, defense and pitching as an eight-run second and four-run third blew the game wide open.
After the Comets plated the first run of the game in the top of the first, Anamosa scored 15 of the next 16 as Easton Wheeler was once again perfect at the plate going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs while Kane Power and Nate Fischer both came through with two hits each, two runs scored and an RBI.
Diers got the start on the hill and worked the game’s first three innings allowing just one hit while striking out three with Jess finishing things out with a scoreless fourth striking out two of the five batters he faced.
The Raiders hit the road again Friday, June 24, and in a nailbiter with host Mount Vernon, were edged late in a 6-5 setback.
Anamosa led 4-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth when the Mustangs rallied to score three times to take a lead they would not lose.
The Raiders tried to rally in their final at-bat in the sixth, but after Jess scored to cut the Mount Vernon lead to one, the game-tying and go-ahead runs were left as the hosts worked out of trouble.
Anamosa outhit the Mustangs 10-4 as Miken Wheeler was 3-for-3 scoring three times in the game while Jess added two hits and Diers two RBIs.
Jaden Marcus started pitching and tossed the first 4.2 frames allowing just four hits and five earned runs striking out five and walking seven.
The week started with a wild 10-10, four-inning tie hosting Benton Community Tuesday, June 21.
Trailing 10-9 in the bottom of the fourth, Easton Wheeler led-off with a double and scored thanks to a passed ball to tie the score before the potential game-winning run (Watters) was left in scoring position at second as time ran out.
The Bobcats plated six quick runs in the top of the first and appeared in control early on before the Raiders came right back with a four-run first of their own. Trailing 8-4 in the second, the hosts scored two more and after being down 10-6 in the third, tacked on three more runs in their half to close within a run of Benton Community at 10-9.
Miken Wheeler, Easton Wheeler and Jacob King all ripped two hits for the hosts while Watters tallied two RBIs.