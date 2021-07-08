ANAMOSA
It’s the good teams who are able to take what the opposition gives them and turn the extra opportunities into wins.
The Anamosa JV baseball team is good, they’ve shown that on a consistent basis all summer long.
Thursday, July 1, they showed it yet again.
Breaking a 3-3 tie with visiting Durant, the Raiders (10-6) exploded for eight third-inning runs and blew away the Wildcats taking a 13-4 final.
Kole Dietiker, Tyler Edson, Miken Wheeler, Jack Sellnau, Jackson Watters, Easton Wheeler, Cole Sigler and Jaden Marcus all crossed the plate in the huge eight-run third inning as Edson, Miken Wheeler and Sigler ripped hits. Dietiker and Watters were hit by a pitches while Easton Wheeler worked a walk as the hosts took a 11-3 lead.
Dietiker got the game off to a fast start ripping a lead-off double and came around to score thanks to a Durant error.
Sellnau and Easton Wheeler crossed the plate in the second as the hosts took a 3-0 advantage before the Wildcats answered with three runs of their own in the top of the third.
Anamosa finished the scoring in the bottom of the fourth when Sellnau doubled home Miken Wheeler before a Sigler hit plated Sellnau.
Raider bats ripped eight hits in the win led by two from Sellnau, who also drove home two runs. Sigler and Marcus added two RBI games for the hosts as well while Easton Wheeler worked the game’s first four frames from the mound and tossed a seven-hitter while striking out six Wildcat batters.
Watters closed the game throwing the final inning of one-hit baseball with a strikeout.