Battling through numerous wild swings of momentum, the Anamosa JV boys’ basketball team was able to overcome a tough road environment and host Wilton to post a big pre-Christmas break victory Tuesday, Dec. 21.
“This was a great back-and-forth basketball game filled with lots of runs and clutch shots and stops,” said Raider JV boys basketball coach Wayne Lasack, as his team made the final run holding off the Beavers to take a thrilling 51-47 decision.
“This is a great way to go into the break and I’m excited about the second half of the season and how much we will continue to grow as a team.”
Anamosa (3-4) found their offensive rhythm almost immediately scoring an impressive 18 first quarter points and held a three-point lead (18-15) at the first horn.
“We got out to a really quick start spurred on by aggressiveness on defense and good shooting,” Lasack said. “We struggled defending in the half court with their pick-and-roll, and we struggled at times giving up layups against their press.”
The fast offensive pace slowed a bit in the second stanza as the Raiders took a slim 25-24 advantage into the halftime break before the two teams continued to trade punches in the third quarter, ending with Anamosa holding a 36-33 advantage.
“The guys did a much better job in the half court making sure we were helping on defense in the third quarter,” Lasack said. “Wilton took a third quarter lead right after the half, but we responded with an 11-5 run to take a three-point lead into the fourth quarter.
“That fourth quarter was back-and-forth, but we never gave up the lead. We played with such great energy and composure down the stretch.”
Austin Goodrich and Jay Gatto powered the Raider offense each pouring in 14 points while Angelo Cudahy added seven more for the visitors. Vince Diers (6 points), Kane Power (4), Nate Fischer (2), Grant Lubben (2) and Jordan Snow (2) rounded out the Anamosa scoring in the five-point victory.