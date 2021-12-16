DURANT
Through much of their early season contests so far this winter, Anamosa JV boys basketball coach Wayne Lasack has been talking about the need for his team to improve on the defensive end of the floor.
Friday, Dec. 10, in Durant, the Raider boys listened, and played their best defensive effort of the season to-date.
And guess what? Anamosa walked off the floor with their first win of the 2021-22 campaign as well hanging on for a thrilling 46-43 victory over the Wildcats.
“Defense was the reason we were able to get the job done and win this game,” said Lasack, as just three days earlier the Raiders boys had yielded 69 points in a tough loss at Northeast.
“We’ve shown we can put the ball through the hoop, we just needed to show that we could get the job done on the defensive end of the floor as well. If we could start to do that, the wins would start to come, and the boys did a great job of it Friday night. Actually, at the start of the game our offense was pretty impressive, too.”
Anamosa (1-3) jumped to a big 21-8 first quarter lead and appeared ready to blow host Durant right off their own home floor.
“We really dictated tempo right away and our press was able to get some turnovers which led to some easy baskets and I think we just caught Durant on their heels early on,” Lasack said. “We were more aggressive going to the rim, too, and not just settling for the 3-pointer.”
After the opening eight-minute stretch however, the offense began to struggle, though it was defense that continued to set the tone as the Raiders led 27-19 at the half and 32-28 through three quarters.
“We struggled a bit without Austin Goodrich on the floor in the second and third quarters,” Lasack said. “He just played two quarters for us and those were the two quarters we struggled to get the ball through the hoop. He came back in the fourth and helped us close this one out though.”
Goodrich scored nine of his team high 17 points in the final frame, which included clutch free throws in the game’s final seconds that helped secure the victory.
Vince Diers added 10 points while Nate Fischer chipped in with seven more. Jordan Snow came through with six points for the visitors.
Anamosa’s week opened with a 69-51 loss at Northeast Tuesday, Dec. 7, in a game that the Raiders trailed by just six entering the final frame.
“For three quarters this was a really fun back-and-forth game with good shooting from both teams,” said Lasack, as his team connected an impressive nine times from beyond the 3-point arc in the first half as the Raiders trailed 36-33 at the break.
“We had five different kids hit those nine 3’s, too. The shots were just falling for everyone, then in the fourth quarter we just went cold.”
Anamosa trailed just 50-44 entering the fourth quarter but watched as the Rebels closed the contest on a 19-7 spurt to pull away.
Goodrich paced Raider scorers with 16 points while Angelo Cudahy added 10 more for the visitors. Diers chipped in with nine points while Caden Smith came through with six and Grant Lubben five.