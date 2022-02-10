CAMANCHE
It’s been their path to victory much of the 2021-22 campaign, and the Anamosa JV boys’ basketball team stayed right to plan Friday, Feb. 4, at Camanche.
“Our defense for most of the season has been pretty good, but the boys have taken their game to an entirely new level over the past five games holding each opponent under 40 points,” said Raider JV boys basketball coach Wayne Lasack, as the Raiders dominated on defense yet again, taking a wild 31-30 win over the Storm with outstanding defensive performances on display all game long.
“We only gave up four fourth quarter points, and that’s a recipe for success to beat any team.”
Anamosa (9-8) entered the fourth quarter trailing 26-24, but locked down on defense and with Jay Gatto and Austin Goodrich connecting on clutch free throws in the waning moments, the Raiders were able to escape with the one-point victory.
Gatto poured in a team-high 14 points while Vince Diers added six more with Angelo Cudahy chipping in with five.
The game was tight through with the two teams tied at nine after one frame and the Storm leading 19-17 at the half. The Raiders trailed 26-24 entering the fourth quarter.
The middle contest of Anamosa’s three-game week saw the Raiders cruise to a 40-24 rout over North Cedar Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Anamosa jumped out to a quick 13-4 lead and never looked back leading 20-11 at the half and 32-16 through three frames.
“The first time we played North Cedar they had a lot of varsity players down at the JV level, and this time they had some JV guys playing up at varsity, so it was very much a different North Cedar team we faced Tuesday,” Lasack said. “But our guys took care of business and made plays, and once again, really defended.”
Goodrich was sensational scoring a game-high 20 points while Gatto added eight more. Diers came through with six.
The week started with an impressive 36-35 victory hosting Mount Vernon Monday, Jan. 31, as several missed free throws by the hosts in the game’s waning moments made the final score much closer that the Raiders would have liked.
“We felt good leading by seven (32-25) going into the fourth quarter, and we had a good lead going into the last couple of minutes, too,” Lasack said. “Then we went 0-for-6 at the free throw line and Mount Vernon took advantage making some baskets to make the final score a little too close, but we were able to hang on.”
The Raiders took a quick 11-7 first quarter lead and led 26-21 at the half before holding the Mustangs to a mere four third quarter points taking their seven-point advantage into the fourth.
Goodrich was sizzling once again pouring in 22 points.