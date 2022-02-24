MAQUOKETA
Taking their defensive intensity to new levels over the last several weeks has allowed the Anamosa JV boys basketball team to stay in games even when the offense at times struggles.
It happened yet again in the Raiders’ 2021-22 season finale at Maquoketa Tuesday, Feb. 15.
“We struggled to put points on the board in the early part of this game, but when we held Maquoketa to just 12 our defense was able to keep us in it,” said Anamosa JV boys basketball coach Wayne Lasack, as his team played in yet another down to the wire thriller, this time being handed a narrow 45-44 setback against the host Cardinals.
“It seems like we’ve been playing in a lot of these types of game lately, and we’ve been able to win some and we’ve also lost some. When it looked late in the game like we weren’t going to even have a chance at being able to come back and win this game, our guys never quit and gave themselves that chance.”
Trailing 38-32 with less than three-minutes to play in the game, the Anamosa team made one last-gasp rally.
“We got a little impatient on the offensive end to start the fourth quarter and after leading by three at the start, found ourselves in a six-point hole just a few minutes in,” Lasack said. “I was so proud of the way the kids were able to respond. They learned from their mistakes early in the quarter and just battled and fought back.”
Down 45-40 with less than a minute to play, Vince Diers pulled up in the lane and converted after the Anamosa defense forced a Maquoketa turnover and the Raiders were within three points at 45-42. After forcing another turnover seconds later, Angelo Cudahy scored to get the visitors within a point at 45-44.
Anamosa needed another turnover and one more basket to make the miraculous comeback.
They just about got it done, too.
The Raiders forced a third straight Cardinal turnover and Lasack called timeout with seven seconds left to draw up a game-winning play.
“We got the ball to Austin (Goodrich) and he had a good look, but the shot just wouldn’t go down,” Lasack said. “So proud of the fight this team showed tonight and all season really. When we’ve been challenged this year, for the most part, we have always responded with a run, and we did again at Maquoketa. As a coach that’s pretty much all you can ask from a team, a chance to win. And we gave ourselves that chance.”
Maquoketa took the early lead jumping to a 12-8 first quarter advantage before Anamosa responded going on a 13-9 run to knot the score at 21-21 at the half.
The Raiders kept things going coming out of the break as well taking a 32-29 lead into the final frame before the Cardinals opened the game’s final eight-minute stretch going on an 8-0 run.
“We’re learning you can’t take any plays off, and we made just enough mistakes early in the fourth quarter that allowed Maquoketa to get enough to win this game,” Lasack said. “We played well enough to win, but it didn’t end that way on the scoreboard.”
Goodrich paced the visitors scoring 14 points while Cudahy added 12 more. Jay Gatto added nine while Diers chipped in with seven points.
“It’s been a great year and this group has been fun to coach,” Lasack said. “I think they’ve learned a lot along the way this year that hopefully they’ll be able to take to the varsity level next year where they can become even better basketball players.”
Anamosa wraps the 2021-22 season with a 9-11 overall record.