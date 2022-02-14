ANAMOSA
Falling into an 11-point first quarter hole hosting Tipton Tuesday, Feb. 8, Anamosa JV boys’ basketball coach Wayne Lasack knew the challenge ahead was going to be steep.
He also knew his team had time for a comeback.
While the Raiders were able to climb the mountain, quicker than maybe they even thought possible, it was the Tigers who were able to mount the final run taking a 45-35 decision.
“Tipton was very aggressive right from the beginning and we weren’t,” said Lasack, as the Tigers raced to a 17-6 first quarter lead and appeared ready to blow Anamosa right off their own home court.
“Tipton attacked every rebound and the rim and we weren’t patient on our offensive end and struggled to score. But after settling down a bit in the second quarter, we started working our way back into the game.”
Anamosa (9-10) responded the Tigers’ first quarter spurt with a 12-8 run of their own through the second stanza, and trailed 25-18 at the half.
The Raider boys were just getting started.
Anamosa came out of the break firing on all cylinders, and after a 15-4 run led 33-29 with one quarter to play.
“We started attacking on offense instead of settling and made a great run,” Lasack said. “We slowed the game down and made Tipton guard. We even had a couple of sequences where we had possessions with eight and 10 passes, and that opened a lot of things up for us, offensively.
“The bad news was, we just couldn’t quite finish the job.”
Anamosa’s offense, which ran so smoothly though the game’s second and third quarters, struggled in the final frame scoring just two points, as the Tigers tallied 16 to pull away late.
“This game was closer than the final score,” Lasack said. “It was a four-point game (39-35) with two-minutes to go, but at that point we had to foul on defense and rush shots due to time on offense, and we couldn’t make the final run.”
Austin Goodrich paced the hosts scoring 12 points while Jay Gatto added seven more. Vince Diers and Jordan Snow came through with five points each for the Raiders.
“This game was the battle of who could control tempo,” Lasack said. “Tipton did in the first quarter, we did in the second and third and then finally they did at the end.”
Anamosa was on the court 24 hours earlier, hosting Northeast Monday, Feb. 7, and in a game that literally went down to the final second, dropped a heartbreaking 39-38 decision.
“I’m proud of the boys for the fight they showed, all game long,” Lasack said. “We missed a couple of front ends of one-and-one’s in the game’s final moments, and it wound up costing us.”
Leading 38-37 with 12-seconds remaining, the Raiders missed from the free throw line and the Rebels raced back down the court looking for a game-winning shot.
They found it.
“A Northeast kid put up a shot that air-balled, missing everything,” Lasack said. “But the ball just happened to wind up in the hands of another Northeast player who threw it up towards the hoop as the horn was going off, and it went in. A tough way to lose a game.”
The Raiders trailed 10-9 after one frame, but caught the Rebels at 18-18 at the half. After a 14-12 third quarter run, Anamosa led 32-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
“We led by five points into the last couple of minutes,” Lasack said. “We’ve struggled with fourth quarter free throw shooting at times this season but have still managed to be able to win a few of those games. We weren’t able to get that done this time though.”
Goodrich paced the Anamosa offense with 12 points while Angelo Cudahy added 11 more. Diers came through with 10 points while Gatto chipped in with five more.