Struggling to score through the first two quarters at Bellevue, something clicked in the second half for the Anamosa JV boys basketball team Friday, Dec. 3.
“We got some tempo going and our press was able to turn Bellevue over a lot more than in the first half,” said Raider JV boys basketball coach Wayne Lasack, as his team dropped a 66-43 final against the Comets.
“We had five different kids make 3-pointers in the second half and you could see the confidence really start to come out in our shooters. We had 14 points in the first half then scored 29 in the second, that’s how you finish off a game offensively. Now we just need to clean some things up defensively, because giving up 66 points isn’t a recipe for success.”
Anamosa (0-2) trailed 30-14 at the half before the offensive explosion by both teams in the final two frames.
“We were trying to get our timing down in that first half and Bellevue’s zone really frustrated us too,” Lasack said. “We took good shots early on, but most of them just wouldn’t go down.”
Austin Goodrich paced a balanced Raider scoring attack with 13 points while Vince Diers added six more. Nate Fischer, Grant Lubben and Ethan Tenley all chipped in with five points each.
The JV boys opened their 2021-22 campaign in Cascade Tuesday, Nov. 30, where the Anamosa team succumbed to a tough 51-26 setback against the host Cougars.
“You could tell right from the start the kids had nerves heading into this game and it played out on the court too,” Lasack said. “Only one kid (Tenley) had played any JV ball before, so we’re a newer group this year and it’s going to take a little time to get comfortable out there together.”
Cascade jumped to a 15-3 first quarter lead and never looked back taking a 27-12 advantage into the half and 38-20 lead into the final frame.
Goodrich powered the Anamosa offense scoring 13 points while Diers added nine more. Jordan Snow and Angelo Cudahy chipped in with two points each for the visitors.