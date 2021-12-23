ANAMOSA
Keyed by a defense that forced turnovers all game long, the Anamosa JV boys’ basketball team took advantage of the extra opportunities Friday, Dec. 17, to post an impressive win over visiting West Liberty.
“We controlled tempo and created turnovers with our press that led to a lot of easy offense,” said Raider JV boys basketball coach Wayne Lasack, as his team took control of the contest from the opening tip and never let go cruising to a lopsided 59-27 victory over the Comets.
“We were aggressive to the rim all game long too, and got to the free throw line 23 times. Which is exactly the kind of basketball I like to see us playing. Aggressive and under control with low turnovers. Add in the defense that we played and it was an all-around good night.”
Anamosa (2-4) wasted little time in racing to the lead exploding for 17 first quarter points while holding West Liberty to a mere nine before going on a 16-4 second quarter spurt blowing the game open leading 33-13 at the half.
The second half saw the Raiders continue to control tempo and the contest leading 45-20 entering the final frame.
“I was happy with the way the boys weren’t settling for 3’s either,” Lasack said. “At times this season we’ve gotten caught up in that because of the number of shooters we have on this team, but when we get the chance to attack, I want to see us do it and we did it all night against West Liberty. We still had seven 3’s in the game, but they all came within the flow of the offense, which makes them a lot easier to hit, too.”
Anamosa closed the game in impressive style as well going on a 14-7 spurt to claim the 22-point rout.
Nine different Raiders notched their names in the scorebook led by 11 from Vince Diers while Kane Power added 10 more. Caleb Bowser (8 points), Nate Fischer (7), Angelo Cudahy (6), Jordan Snow (6), Jackson Watters (5), Caden Smith (3) and Andrew Carey (3) also helped out in the win.
Anamosa opened their week with a strong defensive effort against a quality Monticello team Tuesday, Dec. 14, only to come up on the short end of a 37-22 score.
“When you only give up 37 points, normally you put yourself in a good position to win,” Lasack said. “But we just struggled to score the basketball against a Monticello team who was bigger than we were, and our struggles rebounding was really the key to the game.”
The Raiders, after trailing just 14-8 after one quarter and 24-15 at the half, saw their offensive struggles mount in the final two frames as an 11-6 Panther run in the third quarter proved to be enough to get the road victory.
“It didn’t help that we came out a little flat and just could not seem to get a hold of the boards. Monticello just got too many putbacks on offensive rebounds, and it cost us.”
Anamosa was able to lock down the visitors in the fourth quarter however, holding the Panthers to a mere two points, but the Raiders added just one of their own in the stretch.
Diers’ seven points led the Anamosa team while Grant Lubben added four more. Power (3), Fischer (3), Austin Goodrich (3) and Cudahy (2) also scored for the hosts.