Looking to even the score with rival Monticello, and on the road Thursday, Jan. 27, the Anamosa JV boys’ basketball team turned the tables on the host Panthers turning in one of their best efforts of the 2021-22 campaign.
“The last time we played Monticello, we were never really in the game,” said Raider JV boys basketball coach Wayne Lasack, as the Panthers handed Anamosa a lopsided 37-22 setback back on Dec. 14.
“This was a completely different team than the one we saw play Monticello last month. It was the same group of guys out there, for the most part, but the way we played must have had Monticello wondering who these guys are, because they all played really, really well.”
The Raiders (6-8) jumped to an 11-5 first quarter lead only to see the Panthers rally for a 13-5 second quarter spurt taking an 18-16 advantage into the halftime break.
“After what happened to us last time against Monticello, we wanted to make sure and come out with the right kind of energy and match their intensity,” Lasack said. “I thought we did a great job of that. We moved the ball well on offense in the first quarter and got so many open looks.
“Then for some reason in the second quarter, we went away from what was working and got bogged down on offense and didn’t move the ball and put ourselves in tough positions.”
The halftime horn came at the right time for Anamosa, who came back out after the break and once again took control, going on a 14-4 spurt that had the visitors leading 30-22 with just one quarter to play.”
“We came out of the half a revitalized team,” Lasack said. “Our defense was awesome and our team rebounding really kept Monticello to 1-and-done. Over the fourth quarter we were able to keep Monticello at a safe distance and closed out the win, something that has been tough for this team to do, but they have gotten so much better at.”
Jay Gatto led an extremely balanced Raider offensive attack scoring 10 points while Austin Goodrich added nine more. Jordan Snow (7 points), Vince Diers (6), Nate Fischer (4) and Angelo Cudahy (2) also contributed to the Anamosa offense.