ANAMOSA
Out all season long since injuring his knee way back in the football season last fall, Jay Gatto sure made an immediate positive impression on his Anamosa JV boys basketball teammates in his first game back Thursday, Jan. 13.
More than that, Gatto was amazing delivering a game-saving clutch performance that helped lead the Raiders to a wild 59-56 overtime triumph against visiting Cascade.
“The timing was pretty good in getting Jay back on the floor for us as we were down a couple of guards,” said Anamosa JV boys basketball coach Wayne Lasack, as it was Gatto’s buzzer-beating basket at the end of the fourth quarter that forced overtime knotting the score at 45-45.
“We were down 45-40 and Cascade had the ball with about 40-seconds left in the game. We forced them into a turnover and then Vince Diers hit a clutch 3-pointer to pull us within two points. We had to foul and hope Cascade would miss the one-and-one free throw, and they did and we got the ball back with about four-seconds left before Jay hit the big shot at the buzzer that tied the game.”
The start of the extra session saw a little back-and-forth by both teams before the Raiders (5-6) began to gradually pull away taking a 56-50 lead.
“Cascade hit a 3-pointer to pull within three late, bust Austin Goodrich and Vince Diers hit clutch free throws and we were able to get a much-needed win,” Lasack said. “The kids just stepped up and made shots in the overtime, and it was great seeing Jay come back and have a game like that. He hit three 3-pointers and was good from inside and out. Austin had eight two-point field goals and Vince also had a very nice floor game.”
The contest actually got off a slow start, at least offensively as the Cougars sat in their zone defense though the Anamosa boys were able to navigate themselves to a 10-9 lead at the first quarter horn and 19-12 at the half.
“We were up by 10 points in the third quarter and that pulled Cascade out of their zone defense, and really opened the game up offensively,” said Lasack, as the Cougars (18 points) and Raiders (16) combined to score 34 points in the third quarter alone, one that ended with the hosts leading 35-30.
“I was also very happy with the way Ethan Tenley and Jordan Snow played against Cascade’s big man,” Lasack said. “They really did a great job and our rebounding was phenomenal.”
Gatto paced the Anamosa offense scoring a game-high 21 points while Goodrich added 19 more. Diers finished with 14 while Tenley (3 points) and Grant Lubben (2) also chipped in.
“Our kids were hungry, and really wanted this game,” Lasack said. “Cascade beat us 51-25 in the first game of the year. This game shows just how far these guys have come.”