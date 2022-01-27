Blessed with a bevy of talented shooters, having Iowa City Regina come out playing a zone defense played right into the hands of the Anamosa JV boys basketball team Friday, Jan. 21.
Then, as quickly as the offense was coming in the game’s opening quarter of play, it all went away in the final three frames ending with a tough 33-31 setback against the host Regals.
“Iowa City Regina came out in a 2-3 zone and we moved the ball well and shot it even better,” said Raider JV boys basketball coach Wayne Lasack, as his team poured in 18 first quarter points and took an 18-10 lead into the second stanza.
“We made six 3-pointers in the first half and were really on fire shooting the ball. Then, in the second half Regina went man-to-man and we just weren’t able to adjust very well and didn’t move the ball like we did in the opening quarter. We weren’t as patient either, and that led to a lot of our problems scoring too.”
Anamosa (5-8) tallied just five second quarter points, but while holding the hosts to just seven in the stretch, still led 23-17 at the half.
The scoring struggles continued after the break as well, as Iowa City Regina went on a 10-5 run to close to within a point at the third horn (28-27).
“Our defense was outstanding, and in a game where it appeared our offense was going to lead us to the win, it was our defense that kept us in it,” Lasack said. “When you hold a team to 33 points, you expect to win, and it just didn’t happen for us. Scoring more than half of our points for the entire game in the first quarter of play sure didn’t help things.”
Austin Goodrich led the offense scoring 14 points while Jay Gatto added seven more. Vince Diers chipped in with six points.
Anamosa opened their week hosting Bellevue Tuesday, Jan. 18, and dropped a tough 43-26 final against a quality Comet team.
“Bellevue played a match-up zone and we struggled with that and making shots,” Lasack said. “We did a pretty good job on the defensive end, but we just couldn’t find a rhythm on offense all night long.”
Gatto and Goodrich led the hosts scoring six points each while Nate Fischer added five more. Jordan Snow chipped in with four points.