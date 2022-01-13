ANAMOSA
Falling into a double-digit first half hole against visiting Camanche Friday, Jan. 7, Anamosa JV boys’ basketball coach Wayne Lasack was confident his team could climb back out.
There was only one question.
Would they have enough time?
“We’re a young team with mainly freshmen and sophomores and we want them to be patient when it comes to setting up the offense and not rush shots,” said Lasack, as his team did have enough time, more than enough rallying for an impressive 54-48 victory over the Storm.
“Camanche took it to us in the first half mainly because we were too out of control. We needed to slow down and work for the right shots, and in the second half, we found them.”
Anamosa (4-6) went on a 17-9 third quarter run to trim what had been a nine-point (32-23) deficit at the half, to a mere single point at the horn (41-40).
They were just getting started.
“The boys did a great job of working the inside-out game and when we weren’t scoring at the rim, we were creating open looks from the perimeter with our post passing,” Lasack said. “It was great to watch how things just completely changed in the second half with a simple switch of philosophy. We got to the free throw line 18 times in the game and also hit eight 3’s. The boys were doing it all.”
And the Raiders took control of the contest with a dominating fourth quarter performance going on a 14-7 spurt to pull away for good.
Vince Diers led the hosts scoring 15 points while teammate Austin Goodrich added 14 more. Jordan Snow, Ethan Tenley and Angelo Cudahy all added six points each.
“Jordan did a great job of rebounding the basketball for us and really helped our defense clamp down on Camanche in the second half,” Lasack said. “Only giving up nine points in the third quarter, seven points in the fourth quarter and 16 points in the entire second half sure makes it a lot easier to win games.
“This one was really a tale of two halves.”
Anamosa was on the road at North Cedar Tuesday, Jan. 4, and in their first game back from the Christmas break were handed a tough 55-24 defeat in a contest that actually started out quite well.
“We came out and played right with North Cedar for two quarters,” Lasack said. “We got some early baskets and led 10-4, then got careless with the basketball and that allowed North Cedar to get a lead they would not lose.”
The Raider JV boys trailed 12-10 at the first quarter horn and just 22-17 at the half before the offensive struggles mounted in the final two quarters as the Knights went on a 32-5 spurt to close the game out.
“Our first four possessions of the second half saw three turnovers and a missed shot and North Cedar converted on all of them,” Lasack said. “That just kind of set the tone for the entire second half.”
Goodrich led the Raider offense scoring seven points while Diers, Tenley and Cudahy all added five points for the visitors.
Anamosa’s long week came to a close in Wellman Saturday, Jan. 8, where the Raiders were handed a 56-37 loss against host Mid-Prairie.
“We were down 16 at the half, but it easily could have been a 4-6 point ballgame,” Lasack said. “We missed so many layups and open looks that we normally make, and we were playing well. It was just one of those nights where the shots just weren’t falling, even with us running our offense and getting all the looks we wanted to get.”
The Golden Hawks raced to a 17-9 first quarter lead and extended it to 32-16 at the half. Anamosa stayed even with the hosts through the third quarter trailing 39-23 before Mid-Prairie closed the game with the 19-point final.
Goodrich poured in 14 points for the visitors while Diers added seven more.