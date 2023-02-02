There weren’t an overabundance of wrestlers competing at the River Valley Conference JV tournament in West Branch Saturday, Jan. 28, as the 195-pound class featured only Anamosa wrestlers, but the day still saw three Raiders claim league championships.
Drew Staab (170-pounds), Logan Bell (182) and Jackson Watters (195) all walked away from the JV conference tournament with titles for the Anamosa team as each posted perfect 2-0 records on the day while teammates Garrett LaDue (106), Philip Steinlage (126B), Cayden Rushford (145) and Gavin Sigler (195) were all runners-up at the round-robin event.
Staab opened his tournament with a fast 19-second fall over Camanche’s Preston Rumler before defeating West Liberty’s Timothy Baker in a 16-7 decision to take the top spot at 170.
Bell was dominant at 182 pinning Camanche’s Ben Gravert twice, in 1:50 and 1:13 to win the championship while Watters wrestled teammate Sigler two times at 195, with Watters claiming 3:43 and 10-second falls.
LaDue had the busiest day of any Anamosa wrestler competing at the league event, hitting the mat four times at 106 winning his first three bouts over Monticello’s Kaesyn Husmann (2:00), West Liberty’s Gavin Ryan (1:30) and Iowa City Regina’s Sawyer Hamilton (3:08) before being handed a 1:07 pin setback at the hands of Wilton’s Liam Adlfinger in the finals.
Rushford also had a successful tournament going 2-1 picking up wins over Tipton’s Logan Lanning (5-2) and Mid-Prairie’s Cleveland Hoffman (3:48) at 145.
Steinlage also added a win to his resume pinning Iowa City Regina’s John Couch (3:40) in his two bouts at the tournament.
Anamosa scored 48 team points at the tournament to place fifth against the 13-team field. Wilton cruised to the RVC’s JV team championship scoring 111.5 points while Tipton was runner-up (77 points).
Anamosa defeated Iowa City Regina (44), Mid-Prairie (41), Camanche (22), Durant (14), Bellevue (12), Cascade (9), West Liberty (7), Northeast (0) and West Branch (0).