GOOSE LAKE
As a little kid playing in the driveway, basketball players often dream of being able to drill a last-second shot and lead their team to victory.
For the Anamosa JV girls’ basketball team, not only were the Raiders able to come through with one heart-stopping victory with a late game-winning shot, amazingly, they did it in back-to-back contests.
Tuesday, Dec. 7, trailing by one-point in Goose Lake against host Northeast, Anamosa’s Tiffany Klatt raced to the basket after teammates Hadley Frater and Reise Neuhaus forced a turnover and hit the streaking Klatt for the game-winning shot to secure a hard-fought 18-17 victory.
“You just can’t draw it up any better than that,” said Raider JV girls basketball coach Wayne Hora. “Our defense is in great shape right now and the girls are starting to click. We just need to get our shots to start falling and increase that field goal percentage, along with taking advantage of the free ones at the line. The girls are finding ways to win games and that is great for their confidence.”
While offense was a struggle for both teams all game long, Anamosa (3-2) found themselves in an early hole against the Rebels before rallying to get within three points of the hosts at the half, 13-10.
“I don’t like to say this, but our defense has been battle-tested as we keep digging out of these early holes,” Hora said. “It’s a testament to how these ladies keep grinding until the clock hits zero.”
The Raiders amped up the pressure even more in the third quarter holding Northeast scoreless in the stretch before the late fourth quarter heroics.
“We put ourselves in a great position to win the game and they did it in exciting fashion,” Hora said. “With us up by one and only 33-seconds remaining, Northeast came down the floor and was able to hit a long two-point shot. Trailing by one with only 22-seconds left we had to attack. Unfortunately, we suffered a turnover which put us back on defense with 13-saeconds left on the clock.”
Defense had given the Anamosa girls a chance to win, and it was defense that won it.
Incredibly, the Raiders won another last-second thriller three days later in Durant, taking a wild 33-31 final Friday, Dec. 10.
“If I told you we would have another last-second ball-game, would you believe me,” Hora said. “Well, we did, and with only seven ladies, did we ever battle.”
With the score tied at 31-31, Jachel Burns grabbed an offensive rebound for the Anamosa girls and scored what proved to be the game-winning put-back basket with just 3.1-seconds remaining.
Now, the Raiders just needed to defend that final 3.1 to get another phenomenal victory.
“The Raiders were able to do it, too,” Hora said. “They denied Durant the opportunity to even get a shot off to seal the victory.”
Anamosa got off to a solid start against the Wildcats and held a slight advantage most of the night before the hosts made a late run to tie the score.
“With the lead hovering at 3-5 points most of the game, the girls kept battling and we were able to sneak that up to eight mid-way through the