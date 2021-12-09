Trailing almost exclusively throughout the first three quarters of play in Bellevue Friday, Dec. 3, the Anamosa JV girls basketball team stuck with the gameplan and worked their way right back to within striking distance of the Comets.
Then, when the moment was right, the Raiders went for the win. And got it.
“I wanted to focus on defense and communication and I told them the rest would take care of itself,” said Anamosa JV girls basketball coach Wayne Hora, as his team absolutely suffocated Bellevue with a sensational second half defensive performance leading to a 28-23 victory.
“From the first tip I felt we were just a little flat and were struggling to take care of the ball and were feeling a little rushed. After a quick timeout to regroup and reassure them that if we stick to the plan and execute everything we had worked on the last few days, we would be fine.”
Hora proved prophetic.
The Comets, thanks to the early Anamosa (1-2) struggles, took a nine-point lead as the Raiders began to gradually settle in offensively, and defensively.
Anamosa trailed 20-13 at the break but completely flipped the script in the second half holding the hosts scoreless in the third quarter, trimming a seven-point deficit to one (20-19) before continuing the run in the final frame going on a 9-4 spurt to claim the road victory.
“I put challenges in front of these ladies at the half and asked them to find another level of intensity to finish this game,” Hora said. “I really think this group of young ladies have a ton of potential and the ceiling is very high if they stick together and put in the work.
“We talk every day at practice that you have to do the little things well and play as a team.”