GOOSE LAKE
Holding off a trio of teams also scoring in triple-figures at the River Valley Conference JV track and field meet in Goose Lake Monday, May 9, the Anamosa boys turned in a spectacular performance not only scoring a whopping 133 points to win the league championship over runner-up Monticello (123 points), Northeast (111.5) and Cascade (110.5), but claimed an impressive eight event titles along the way.
“Coach Bader and I develop our younger athletes and newcomers by putting them in situations where they are often competing against other school’s upperclassmen and No. 1 runners,” said Raider boys’ assistant track coach Nic Weers. “It’s the ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’ approach. They grow up quick. We routinely do this throughout the year so it’s imperative for their confidence and growth that when the opportunity arrives you let them compete against kids their own age.
“I love year-end JV meets because it gives those same younger kids the opportunity to see first-hand how much better and how much they have developed.”
The Raider boys rewarded their coaches with a scintillating performance as Grant Lubben (100-meter dash, 11.62 and 400, 56.98); Aiden Strube (200, 24.34); Caleb Loehr (1600, 5:29.11); Grayson Weers (400 hurdles, 1:04.19); sprint medley relay- Angelo Cudahy, Kinnick Reiss, Strube, Weers (1:47.31), distance medley relay- Cole Sigler, Jaden Marcus, Nate Fischer, Weers (4:14.65) and Cudahy (long jump, 17-feet, 5.5 inches) all claimed championships for the Anamosa boys.
Raider athletes were so dominant they even placed 1-2 in numerous events including 100 (Strube, 11.70); 1600-(Carver Reiss, 5:29.11) and 4x800 relay- Caleb Loehr, Carver Reiss, Karter Theilen, Jacob Loehr (10:04.38).
Also competing for the Anamosa boys at the River Valley Conference JV meet were: 200- Cole Johnston (11th, 27.54); 400- Cudahy (7th, 1:01.83); 800- Jacob Loehr (9th, 2:38.68); 3200- Braeden Keister (4th, 14:06.41), Cam Burgess (5th, 15:32.22); 400 hurdles- Fischer (8th, 1:11.92); 4x100- Kinnick Reiss, Ryan Miller, Ethan Zoller, Keister (6th, 55.34); 4x200- Cole Johnston, Kinnick Reiss, Vince Diers, Zoller (5th, 1:48.86); 4x400- Theilen, Carver Reiss, Diers, Johnston (6th, 4:18.97); shuttle hurdle- Cudahy, Marcus, Fischer, Sigler (4th, 1:16.69); long jump- Fischer (7th, 14-4); shot put- Miller (11th, 26-5), Cameron Osterkamp (13th, 25-6); discus- Osterkamp (9th, 67-3), Miller (11th, 58-6).
Maquoketa (65), Bellevue (53), Tipton (51) and Camanche (27) also competed in the JV boys’ conference event. “Meets like this are why kids do high school athletics and its why I coaches coach high school athletics,” Weers said. “It was very fun and special to sit in the stands and watch them have compete control and smile the whole time doing it.”
The Anamosa girls took part at the River Valley JV Conference meet scoring 52 points to place fifth against the five-team field led by third-place performances from Halle Gatto in the long jump (11-4.5) and 4x200 relay (Chloe Borst, Allie Althoff, Allyssa Power, Gatto, 2:16.59).
Also competing for the Raider girls were: 100- Cadence Spores (6th, 14.66), Power (7th, 15.21); 200- Gatto (5th, 32.92); 400- Caejyn Helgens (4th, 1:23.62); 800- Helgens (7th, 3:23.17); 3000- Borst (4th, 17:27.98); 100 hurdles- Spores (5th, 25.55); 4x100 relay- Helgens, Althoff, Power, Gatto (4th, 1:02.02); sprint medley- Spores, Althoff, Lola Holub, Helgens (4th, 2:28.11); long jump- Althoff (4th, 10-10.75).