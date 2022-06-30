With pitcher Dilynn VanMeter mowing down batters and the Anamosa JV softball team’s offense pounding out hits at an alarming rate, the Raiders had no trouble in controlling visiting Camanche Wednesday, June 22.
And it didn’t take long either in what ended as a 12-0 Anamosa triumph.
Hadley Frater worked a lead-off walk in the top of the first and after stealing second and third, came around to score thanks to a VanMeter double.
The Raider offense was just getting started.
Frater scored in the second stanza before the visitors blew the game wide-open with a nine-run third that saw VanMeter drill a lead-off solo home run while crossing the plate twice in the inning. Teammates Frater, Rebekah Graham, Sophie Sander, Bree Brophy, Norah Humpal, Ryan Carlson and Brooke Heying all scored as well ending the three-inning contest.
VanMeter was sensational in the pitchers’ circle as well striking out seven of the 11 Storm batters she faced on tossing a one-hitter.
Anamosa (5-4-1) returned home Thursday, June 23, and against visiting West Liberty, rolled to another impressive blowout win.
A four-run bottom of the first keyed a 13-1 rout that again ended in three frames.
Frater, Olivia Miller, Graham and Sander all crossed the plate in a four-run opening inning and after the team added three more in the second, ended the game early when Carlson, Frater, Jorja Culver, Miller, Graham and Sander all scored.
Culver, Miller and Graham all tallied two hits each for the Raider offense while Graham was the beneficiary of all the offensive support striking out three Comet batters in her three-innings of work in the pitching circle.