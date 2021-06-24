ANAMOSA
Trailing 7-0 hosting Cedar Rapids Xavier Monday, June 14, the Anamosa JV softball team didn’t back down from the challenge of facing the big school program.
Instead, they tried to battle back, even in a 9-1 defeat.
The Saints plated two first inning runs before adding single runs in the second and third to lead 4-0. After a three-run fourth the Raiders (3-2) faced a 7-0 deficit.
The visitors tallied two more runs in the fifth and final inning before Jorja Culver got things started for the hosts in their half with a hit and eventually coming home to score thanks to hits from Brianna Howard and Addy Appelhans in the inning.
Anamosa bats struggled for the most part in the five-inning game, though Ava Scranton was able to reach base twice after working a lead-off walk in the bottom of the first as well as being hit by a pitch. Bree Brophy also worked a walk in the second inning before the late inning Raider success.