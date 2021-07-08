ANAMOSA
There’s no doubting that the present state of the Anamosa varsity softball team is pretty stable.
The Raiders just claimed their third straight River Valley Conference championship.
Enough said.
What some Anamosa sports fans may not know however, is that the future looks pretty bright, too.
Not only with the young talent already shining at the varsity level, but with many of the girls coming up through the system at the JV level, who just wrapped a fantastic 2021 campaign with a 12-8 triumph hosting Durant Thursday, July 1.
The Raiders plated five first inning runs as Leah Sleep, Maddie Meeker, Addy Appelhans, Bree Brophy and Hadley Frater all crossed the plate erasing what had been a 2-0 deficit when the Wildcats plated two of their own in the top of the frame.
The Anamosa offense was just getting started, as the hosts added three more in the second inning when Savanna Venenga, Meeker and Appelhans increased what was a 5-3 advantage to 8-3 before the same trio did it again in the third while Brianna Howard also crossed the plate in the inning pushing the lead to 12-4.
Durant rallied in their final at-bat in the fifth scoring four times, but it would not be enough as the Raiders closed a campaign that saw them post a 7-2 overall record with the four-run victory.
Meeker got the pitching start and tallied four strikeouts, three coming in the fourth inning when she struck out the side.