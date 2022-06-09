Locked in a close game hosting Camanche Tuesday, May 31, the Anamosa JV softball team provided most of the damage over the game’s last couple of innings pulling away for a 12-2 rout over the Storm.
Leading 3-1 as the game entered the third inning, the Raiders exploded plating seven runs as Hadley Frater, Addy Appelhans, Bree Brophy, Rebekah Graham, Norah Humpal, Olivia Miller and Brooke Heying all crossed the plate as the hosts broke the game wide open.
Humpal led the Anamosa offense coming through with three hits, including a double while Frater, Jorja Culver and Graham all added two hits each.
The Raider girls were on the road in Bellevue Wednesday, June 1, where the team was edged in a 4-3 final against the host Comets.
Frater scored in the top of the first handing the visitors a quick 1-0 lead but the back-and-forth game ended when Bellevue plated a single run in the bottom of the third to win.
Graham scored in the second inning for the Anamosa team, knotting the score at 2-2 and Sophie Sander did the sam e in the third, again knotting the score, this time at 3-3 before the Comet heroics in the bottom half.
The Raiders (2-3-1) turned the tables the very next night in Iowa City Thursday, June 2, posting a 4-3 victory over the host Regals.
Frater crossed the plate in the top of the first then after Iowa City Regina scored three times to take a 3-1 lead, Anamosa answered in the top of the fourth when Graham, Ryan Carlson and Brophy all scored in a huge frame that proved to be the difference.
Frater made it stand from the pitchers’ circle as well working out of fourth and fifth innings jams to preserve the victory.
The Raiders looked to start a winning streak Friday, June 3, hosting Cascade and after taking a 3-1 lead couldn’t quite hang on dropping an 8-3 decision.
When Brophy, Humpal and Heying all scored in the bottom of the second, Anamosa had a 3-1 advantage but the Cougars answered with one in the third and another in the fourth before breaking the game open with a five-run fifth.
Culver, Brophy and Heying all came through with two hits each for the host offense.
Amanda Moenk and Al Strain of Sumner have announced their engagement. Moenk is the daughter of Garret and Donna Moenk of Monticello and is a 2007 graduate of Anamosa High School and Wartburg College. She works at Vanguard Publishing Co. in Sumner. Strain is the son of Denise Strain of St. Ch…