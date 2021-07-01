DAVENPORT
After one inning of the Anamosa JV softball team’s contest at Davenport West Wednesday, June 23, it appeared the last team to score was going to be the one to win in what looked like a tight battle.
In the end, that proved to be precisely right, only the game was never that close.
The Raiders (6-2) plated two first inning runs when Maddie Meeker blasted a two-run home run, and the tone was immediately set as Anamosa cruised to an impressive 13-1 blowout victory over the Falcons.
Davenport West answered the Raiders’ first inning scoring with one of their own in the bottom half, but that would be as close as the hosts would get as Anamosa scored four times in the top of the second and never looked back.
Lola Holub, Jorja Culver, Brianna Howard and Chloe Breitbach all crossed the plate in the frame before the Raider offense went back to work in the fifth scoring seven more times taking advantage of seven walks in the stretch.
The Anamosa JV team kept the winning ways going the very next night at Kalona against host Mid-Prairie, using a huge four-run top of the fourth to claim a 5-1 victory over the Golden Hawks.
Leah Sleep led off the fourth with a single before Savanna Venenga, Dilynn VanMeter and Jachel Burns followed with hits as the Raiders were able to break the game open.
Hadley Frater singled and scored in the second to get Anamosa on the board.
The Raiders once again displayed all their dizzying skills with another road win, this time taking a lopsided 17-2 final at Clinton Friday, June 25.
A three-run first frame got the party started for the visitors as Sleep, Venenga and Bree Brophy all scored before Anamosa added three more in the second as Frater, Appelhans and Sleep crossed the plate to blow the game open.
Anamosa wasn’t done yet, adding seven more in the third before closing things with a five-run fifth.
Brophy had a huge game at the plate going 4-for-4 with two singles and two doubles while also scoring three runs. Sleep added three hits and scored three times at the top of the Raider order.