WEST BRANCH
The Anamosa JV softball team wanted nothing more than to have their final week of the 2022 campaign end with a trio of triumphs.
They just about did it, too
But the Raiders were going to have to do it entirely on the road, opening at West Branch Tuesday, June 28, where a four-run top of the fourth frame sparked the team to a 7-5 victory over the Bears.
Anamosa jumped to a 2-0 first-inning lead when Hadley Frater and Olivia Miller each reached base and came around to score before West Branch quickly tied things back up coming through with two of their own in the bottom half.
The Raiders took a lead they would not lose in the third when Norah Humpal singled and crossed the plate thanks to a Jorja Culver two-out single.
The visitors added on in the third inning as well when Sophie Sander, Bree Brophy, Humpal and Frater all crossed the plate handing Anamosa commanding 7-2 advantage.
The Raiders would hang on through a pressure-filled final frame in the bottom of the fourth as the Bears tallied three runs to pull within two of Anamosa and had the game-winning run at the plate before the visitors were able to work out of trouble.
Brophy led the Raider offensive ripping two hits while Culver, Sander, Ryan Carlson, Humpal and Brooke Heying all added singles for the Anamosa team as well.
The Raiders looked to keep the winning road ways going the very next night, but came up just short in a thrilling 3-2 setback at Lisbon Wednesday, June 29.
Anamosa struck first when Frater led-off the game being hit by a Lion pitch and came around to score thanks to a Lisbon error.
The Raiders held their narrow advantage until the third inning when the hosts struck for two runs before adding another in the fourth for insurance.
They’d need it.
Anamosa rallied in the fifth and final frame when Culver was hit by a pitch, stole second before eventually stealing home to pull the Raiders to within a run.
But the visitors could not get any more runners on the base paths in the inning as the Lions held on for the one-run victory.
Anamosa bats scattered six hits in the game as Culver, Rebekah Graham, Brophy, Carlson, Humpal and Heying all registered hits.
The Raider JV girls closed the season with another tight contest, this time at Linn-Mar Friday, July 1, where Anamosa was edged in a 3-1 final in seven well-played innings.
The Lions scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the second before adding two more in the fourth to lead 3-0.
The Raider offense, which was held to just three hits through the game’s first five frames, got going in the sixth when Frater, who was hit by a pitch, scored the first run for the visitors who followed by putting the tying runs on base as well in the frame before Linn-Mar snuffed the rally.
Anamosa looked to get something going in their final at-bat in the seventh-inning as well but again saw their late rally come up just short.
The Raider JV team wraps the 2022 campaign with a 6-6-1 overall record.