Members of the 2021 Anamosa Middle School seventh grade football team were, left to right, Front row- Landon Zimmerman, Colton Simmons, Andrew Tjaden, Reilly Shaw, Alexander Hayden, Rayce Gombert, Nolan Petsche and James Townsend. Middle row- Kyle Andresen, Tate Hall, Karson Streets, Carson Vargason, Jacoby Moore, Ronnie Holub, Kyler Bright, Alexander Henderson and Kayden Stumma. Back row- Coach Chris Looney, Nate Titler, Lincoln Spalding, Riktor Farrington, Matthew Greif, Braylen Takes, Nathale Giomo, Coach Jon Scranton and Coach John Antonelli.
Making the jump from youth 5th-6th grade football to the middle school level can be a challenging adjustment, but with the work ethic the Anamosa seventh graders had during the 2021 campaign, coach Jon Scranton knows the best is yet to come for this collection of talent.
“A great group of kids who came together every day ready to get better,” said Scranton, as the seventh graders posted a 1-4-1 overall record this past fall.
“Offensively, this team has good size up front on the line and established themselves as a power football team with plenty of great athletes in the backfield.”
The same could be said for the Raider seventh graders on the defensive side of the football as well.
“Defensively, good size and lots of athletes on the back end,” Scranton said. “Injuries did play a role this year for the seventh graders though. We had to constantly move kids around to different positions and many players were playing 4-6 different positions. The kids did a great job of stepping up and being coachable throughout the entire season.”
The seventh graders closed their season in grand style picking up their victory of the 2021 campaign against rival Monticello.
“Our final game of the year was against Monticello, and it was also our only win,” Scranton said. “But, a couple of our linemen were able to run the with the ball.
“The highlight of our season for our coaches was the first drive of that game when our boys put together a 20-play, 65-yard drive that gave us a 6-0 lead. By the time the drive was over, there was only three-minutes left in the half. The boys came out that first drive and set the tone against Monticello, and continued to work hard.”