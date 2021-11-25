Members of the 2021 Anamosa Middle School 7th grade volleyball team were, left to right, Front row- Lyla Broghammer and Shay Albrecht. Middle row- Ingrid Vaughn, Jocelyn Duncan, Ashtyn Weber, Regan Cunningham and Ellie Olmstead. Back row- Coach Mary Nosbisch, Kendal Kuehl, Zoey Sarsfield, Leah Huber, Hailey White-Frost and Maddison McElwayne.
It isn’t all about winning when it comes to measuring success at the middle school level.
Gaining experience and confidence in the athletes’ own abilities is paramount, and when those things happen, the winning isn’t usually too far behind.
The Anamosa seventh grade volleyball team had just that kind of season in 2021. While the wins were few and far between, the way the season played out with the girls soaking up all the court experience they could made coach Mary Nosbisch very proud of the Raiders’ progress.
“The girls played very well together and were also very nice to each other,” said Nosbisch, who guided the Anamosa A squad to a 2-7 record this past fall while the B team finished with a 2-6 mark.
“Having less drama and playing together as a team helped us a lot when it came to close games. Even though we didn’t win many matches, the girls rarely hung their heads for very long and cheered on their teammates as they played.”
That kind of infectious positive attitude also helped when it came to learning the fundamentals of the game as well.
“We improved our serving so much from the start of the season to the end,” Nosbisch said. “The first match our serving percentage was just over 65-percent for the A squad and 40-percent for the B squad. For the last match we served 100-percent for the A squad and for the B squad. I had girls who wouldn’t even try serving during the game early in the season make their serves during the final match of the season.”
As the Raider seventh graders progress through the system, Nosbisch has some particular plans for them.
“As they move forward, they need to keep working on their movement on and off the net and using their three hits,” she said. “At the end of the season both teams were setting the ball fairly well. The next step is to play set positions instead of everyone playing whatever spot they’re in.”
Even without huge win totals during the campaign, the Anamosa girls still had some special moments along the way.
“Our last match was very exciting,” Nosbisch said. “The A squad went all three games with West Liberty. We stayed in the match until the very end and we were setting up plays and passing and hitting the ball very well.
“The B squad also set up plays and hit the ball very well in the last match, too. We had a couple of girls who couldn’t make their serves over the beginning of the season, but ended it with serves that were over the net and in play.”