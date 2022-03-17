ANAMOSA
If you want to play for Anamosa varsity boys’ basketball coach Kevin Barnes, you have to know that bringing the intensity on both ends of the floor is an absolute must.
The earlier Raider boys’ basketball players know that fact the better suited they are for success down the road.
The Anamosa eighth grade boys’ basketball team must have gotten the message, as according to first-year head coach Colby Kleinhesselink, bringing the intensity was one of the team’s strengths this past season.
“First and foremost, this group were true student-athletes,” said Kleinhesselink, who guided the eighth graders through a 2-7 campaign that wrapped just a few weeks ago. “Every athlete kept their grades in check and was eligible the entire season. Another strength this team had was their willingness to compete and never settle for just good enough.
“They were always asking questions about ways to improve their games and coming into the gym early and staying after practice to improve their skills. All of that factored into the success we were able to have on the court, by competing until the last minute of every game, learning from game-to-game and most importantly, they were able to have fun on the court regardless of the outcome.”
That extra time before and after practice also allowed the eighth grade Raiders to improve on their shooting, which was another facet Kleinhesselink was happy his group was able to improve upon this past season.
“Offensively, I was really proud of how we were able to shoot the ball from 3 and rebound,” he said. “Every game was different with things that went well and did not go well, however, I believe we were able to consistently rebound and shoot the 3.”
With the intensity the eighth grade boys were able to bring to the floor, defense also turned out to be a strength.
“Defensively, I was extremely proud of the intensity we brought every single game,” Kleinhesselink said. “We talked all season how defense is an effort thing and I thought the guys showed tremendous effort and intensity on that side of the court all year long.”
While the team might have been hoping for more than a two-win campaign in 2022, the Raiders’ ability to overcome adversity will be another trait that they’ll take to the high school level next winter that will suit them well.
“Keeping our composure and how we handled ourselves when things didn’t go as planned was a huge improvement for this team,” Kleinhesselink said. “That, and their ability to move the basketball and create opportunities and open looks for their teammates.
“Through it all though, there was never a dull moment with this group. They made practices and games fun and they always were able to put a smile on my face. I feel extremely fortunate to have coached this group this year and I would do it all over again in a heartbeat.”