Members of the 2021 Anamosa Middle School eighth grade football team were, left to right, Front row- Gavin Weitz, Connor Capron, Phillip Steinlage, Garrett LaDue, Simon Robertson, Cayden Rushford, Ethan Kandora and Noah Smith. Middle row- Hudson Scranton, Corbin Nissen, David Bonifazi, Adam Brophy, Wyatt Titler, Ayden Antonelli, Dane Owen, Luas Sigglin, Cole Pultz and Nolan McCormick. Back row- Coach Chris Looney, Coach Nate Titler, Adrian Padilla, Rydan Gombert, Cole Goodrich, Tristan Faille, Corbin Shear, Carson Wild, Coach Jon Scranton and Coach John Antonelli.
Blessed with a collection of players who all seemed to have a quality knowledge of the game, Anamosa eighth grade football coach John Antonelli could spend more time dealing with complex schemes than just the basic fundamentals.
That knowledge helped the Raiders through a solid 2021 campaign.
“Offensively we put up some good numbers for most of the games,” said Antonelli, as his team finished with a 2-4 overall record this past fall.
“We had a new quarterback who had never played the position before and he did a great job of managing the offense. The offensive line did a pretty good job of run blocking since we ran the ball about 85-percent of the time. We had different offensive lines that we subbed in and out, and they all contributed.”
The Anamosa defense also showed flashes during the course of the campaign.
“Defensively, we had some good speed for the most part that made great negative plays,” Antonelli said. “Also, we had good size in the front line, too.”
The 2021 campaign featured a pair of wins, one of which gave Antonelli one of his season highlights.
“I think two highlights come to mind,” he said. “The first was playing Maquoketa two times. We lost the first game by six, then played them two weeks later and beat them. Just shows how far we came as a team in those two weeks.
“The second was playing West Branch and we were down 28-0 at halftime. The coaches had a stern but beneficial speech at halftime and we almost came back and won the game. We lost 35-25.”
The never-say-die attitude says a lot about the Raider eighth grade team, and the will to work instilled by their coaches.
“I think we have a great group of kids here, with talent,” Antonelli said. “If they continue to grow their future looks bright.
“On a side-note, I do want to say that one kid was our well-deserved MVP. His name was Phillip Steinlage. This was Phillip’s first-ever year of playing football. He came to every practice, never complained, always asked questions and got better. He helped out with seventh grade game, and even gave motivating speeches to the whole eighth grade team before our last game. It was a pleasure coaching him and I know the other coaches feel the same way.”