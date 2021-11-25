Members of the 2021 Anamosa Middle School 8th grade volleyball team were, left to right, Front row- Haven Portis-Timm, Brooklyn Burnough, Ryan Carlson, Ellie Bright, Izzy Palmer and Regan Bradley. Middle row- Crystal Bonafazi-King, Rilie Little, Selah Hoyt, Hadley Roffey, Caitlyn Gorman, Julia Heims, Nayomi Letsch and Ady Woodford. Back row- Coach Karen Ginn, Brooke Heying, Gabbi Kjormoe, Olivia Miller, Sophie Sander, Gabby Donovan, Irelyn Clagg and Coach Jenna Hardersen. Not pictured: Gabby LaRue.
The Anamosa volleyball program has come a long way in the last half decade producing some of the most successful seasons the school has seen consecutively at the high school level in more than a quarter century.
The reason for changing the culture and producing those winning ways started at the middle school level with hard work and dedication years ago, and the Raiders have another outstanding group coming through right now in the collection of eighth graders who put together an outstanding 2021 campaign on the courts.
“We had great leaders on and off the court and they all played well together as a team,” said Anamosa eighth grade volleyball coach Jenna Hardersen, who guided the A squad to a 15-5 overall record while a combined pair of B squad teams were 16-15.
“Teamwork was a big part of our success this year. Most of the time our teams were communicating well and working together, and when that happened, we played extremely well.”
The team also was able to build consistency in various key facets of the game during the course of the year as well.
“Working on the consistency of communication no matter who they were standing next to or what team they were on definitely improved and helped all the teams be more cohesive,” Hardersen said. “We also really improved on serve-reception from the beginning of the year and not being afraid to dig up more challenging serves and hits.
“Our hitting also really improved. We had some of the best eighth grade hitters that we’ve seen at this level.”
The high quality of play also led to some thrilling moments this past fall.
“The Regina game stands out as one of the most fun games that we’ve played at the eighth-grade level,” Hardersen said. “The A team showed up and played at their best of their ability against a very good team. They were talking and moving fluidly and working together to pick up passes and make plays beyond the eighth-grade level. And, they shut down Regina’s big hitter, too.”
With the way the eighth-grade girls played in 2021, what will the team have to do to make 2022 even better as they move to the high school level?
“We’d love them to continue to work on talking to each other and being confident in their transitions,” Hardersen said. “We saw early this season that they struggled to come back from behind, but really showed improvement on digging in and working to come back and play at their own level when facing a challenging team.”