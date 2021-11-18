Members of the 2021 Anamosa Middle School boys cross country team were, left to right, Front row- Malachi Herrick, Colin Boehler, Mason Spaargrove and Jake Behrends. Back row- Coach Dylan Shaffer, Griffin Embree, Ethan Jackson, Parker Lasack, Hudson Scranton and Coach Ken Sunseri.
As a cross country program, the Anamosa middle school boys, over the last several seasons has produced some amazing success winning numerous state championships.
While the 2021 Raider middle school boys had one of their smaller teams in recent years, that didn’t stop them from doing exactly what those state-title clubs did as well.
Work.
“The boys’ team had a hard-working season this year,” said Anamosa middle school cross country coach Dylan Shaffer, as the team placed 14th at the state meet last month led by a top-10 (10th-place) performance from eighth grader Hudson Scranton.
“This year we were smaller in numbers than in the past, but the eighth-grade boys were great leaders for the new seventh grade.”
The Anamosa boys also scored a seventh-place team finish at the River Valley Conference meet led by another top-10 (10th-place) effort from seventh-grader Parker Lasack.
“The boys’ team had some great leaders this season who helped make both practices and meets go smoothly. These boys ran as a team at practice and this led them to doing some great work on the course.”
Keying that success on the course was a tough mind-set that allowed the boys to work through the pain, and finish strong at most meets.
“Physical and mental strength are always areas we look to improve in our middle school athletes,” Shaffer said. “This year was no different. The boys worked hard all summer and throughout the official season. This hard work made them stronger across the board.
“But there is always room for improvement, as passionate and hard-working as they all are. These boys need to continue to work on their mental strength and continue to push themselves when it gets hard. If they can do that, their potential in limitless.”