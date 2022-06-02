ANAMOSA
He’s been a part of some highly successful middle school cross country programs over the years, but Dylan Shaffer was anxious to mold his own team.
He received that opportunity this spring. And he didn’t get just one team. He got two.
“I was very excited to join this team as I have always loved track and field and wanted to lead my own team this year,” said Shaffer, Anamosa’s seventh and eighth grade middle school boys’ track coach.
“I had initial concerns about my numbers, but the seventh graders blew me away with nearly 25 students on my roster. I had a lot of work to do getting these boys in running shape and teaching them the fundamentals of track and field. Thankfully, many of them are quick studies and we experienced a lot of success culminating in a first-place finish at the conference meet.”
That season included a new seventh grade school record in the shuttle hurdle relay, as Eli Breitbach, Zeke Claussen-Tubbs, Hayden Smith and Parker Lasack shattered an eight-year-old mark that had been set by Jesse Kyle, Dylan Rickels, Aman Egge and Nathan Dietiker (1:17.28) by coming through with a time of 1:14.94.
Lasack added his name to the record books in the 100-meter hurdles as well posting a time of 17.36 that edged Tristan Weers’ 17.46 effort set back in 2017.
“For most of these seventh-grade boys this was their first taste of what track and field is,” Shaffer said. “As the season progressed, I saw these boys grow as athletes and some as leaders. Every single one of them was able to increase their speed. One of the biggest challenges they faced was breaking years of poor running habits. One of my major focuses for all my runners was their form. Having a good running form is important not only for improving speed, but also for injury prevention. I had my work cut out for me with this group, but the improvements made will not only benefit them in their future running careers, but all of their athletic adventures.”
Shaffer was also able to help a smaller eighth grade group through their spring journey as well.
“With the eighth-grade group I only had 12 boys out and unfortunately a couple of injuries prevented several from reaching their full potential,” he said. “My biggest highlight from this group was seeing several grow as leaders, and thankfully I was lucky enough to have some cross country veterans that knew how I liked to operate things and I relied on those boys heavily in leading warm-ups and cooldowns, but mostly with keeping each other accountable and leading the younger boys.
“A huge shoutout to Hudson Scranton in helping lead all these boys. While his season didn’t go as hoped, he gained a lot of leadership skills and was affectionally referred to as Coach Scranton by some of the other boys.”
With such low numbers with the eighth-grade group, opportunities to compete didn’t come as easily as it did with the seventh graders, but Shaffer tried to help the team through those major challenges.
“Many of these boys use track as a training season to prepare and improve in other areas,” he said. “Being conscious of this and the lower numbers, I used this season for this group to really focus on their speed and form with the goal of overall improvement and control. As far as times, we saw that improvement from everyone and when it came to form, those who focused on improving did a great job in that area as well.”