ANAMOSA
They’ve helped shape the culture of the Anamosa boys track and field program for almost two decades with their tireless work at the middle school level, but after another highly successful run this spring, Raider seventh and eighth grade coaches Dave Michels and Casey Ditch have decided it’s time to retire.
But before the pair of iconic coaches left, they created more lasting impressions on Anamosa’s 2021 track and field youth.
“This was a great group of guys to coach this season,” Michels said. “We won one meet at the eighth grade level and won many individual running events, field events and relays in both the seventh and eighth grade classes.
“We had a few injuries here and there and lack of depth in field events kept us from finishing at or near the top at many meets this season.”
Strengths this spring came from distance events, led by phenomenal performances from the 4x800 relay.
“We were very strong in the mid to long distances,” Michels said. “We had several boys on the team who were members of the state winning cross country team last fall. It was because of those boys that we were undefeated in the eighth grade 4x800.
“The high school will really benefit from those boys next year, plus several sprinters.”
Raider seventh graders, joining the eighth graders out for track and field for the first time, also showed signs that the future can be bright.
At the River Valley Conference middle school meet in Goose Lake Tuesday, May 11, the Raiders crowned six champions overall, three coming from each grade.
Anamosa seventh grade conference champions included Rydan Gombert (200 and 400) and Simon Robertson (200 hurdles) while eighth grade winners were Seth Countryman (1600), Dylan Hinrichsen (long jump) and the 4x800 relay team of Countryman, Gabe Wilmoth, Miken Wheeler, Nate Fischer who posted a time of 10:07.20 dominating the field by a whopping 20-seconds over runner-up Cascade (10:27.05).
“The seventh graders showed lots of potential in hurdles and sprints with a few excellent mid-distance runners,” Michels said. “Their numbers were few, but they ran to their full potential in every meet. I expect them to be great leaders for the middle school team next year.”