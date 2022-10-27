ANKENY
It’s already been an outstanding season for the Anamosa middle school cross country programs, even before the 2022 state meet started for the Raider seventh and eighth graders.
Well, add another sparkling performance the list after the girls’ and boys’ efforts in Ankeny Saturday, Oct. 15.
“These middle school kids, all of them, have been absolutely great all season long,” said Anamosa cross country coach Ken Sunseri, who with Aaron Schmidt have been molding the future of the high school programs.
“While the teams this year have been mainly comprised of seventh graders, getting their first crack at actual competition, there has been a lot of discovering going on as they all continue to learn and grow. I go to sleep dreaming about two years from now and what our cross country program at the high school level could look like. How it turns out over the next couple of years is how it turns out, with some going to play football and others volleyball, but no matter what I can’t wait to see what happens. There is so much potential, with both the girls’ and boys’ teams that we could be scary good in the River Valley Conference for a very long time.”
The Anamosa middle school programs showed that vast potential in Ankeny where the Raider girls scored a sixth-place overall team finish at state competing in class 2A scoring 110 points while the boys were 11th totaling 183 points.
Lauren Oltmanns, one of the few eighth graders on the Raider girls’ team, led the way scoring a 28th-place overall finishing coming through with a time of 14:10.3 while seventh grade teammate Lauren Heying was second on the team and 33rd overall crossing with a 14:26.4 clocking.
Eighth grader Regan Cunningham posted a 14:40.2 time that was good enough to place 42nd at the meet while seventh grade teammate Holly Casey wasn’t far behind finishing 47th against the talented field after a 14:44.6 effort.
Seventh graders Emily Gorman (55th, 14:52.9), Audrey Zoller (81st, 15:42.3), Hadley Embree (87th, 15:49.6) and Madison Sigler (111th, 16:33.5) rounded out the Anamosa middle school girls’ state meet performances.
Fellow River Valley Conference member Mid-Prairie claimed the 2A middle school girls’ cross country team title scoring a mere 45 points at the 17-team event while Williamsburg was runner-up after their 68-point performance.
The Raider boys were once again led by seventh grader Nolan Weers, who turned in spectacular eighth-place overall finishing coming through with a time of 11:49.7, tops of any River Valley Conference runner competing at the meet while eighth grade teammate Parker Lasack was his usual outstanding self as well coming through with a time of 12:35.7 that was 26th overall.
“Right now, Nolan and Parker are running at a different level than most middle school kids, and we want to make sure that continues,” Sunseri said. “They have such high ceilings and are going to be big point-producers for the program for a long time.
“I really enjoy coaching at the middle school level because it’s so easy to see how much every athlete develops and matures over the course of a season. It’s a two-month transformation in how they see themselves and is so much fun to watch. They just start figuring things out and sometimes you can actually see the lightbulb turn on in their heads.”
Seventh grader Craig Buck was next to cross the finish line for the Anamosa boys as his time of 14:04.4 was good enough for 97th overall while seventh grader Gust LaDue (117th, 14:49) and eighth graders Colin Boehler (132nd, 15:28.9) and Malachi Herrick (149th, 22:56.9) rounded out the state performances for the Raider boys.
Forest City scored 34 points to easily win the 2A boys’ middle school team championship while Mid-Prairie was runner-up with 89 points.