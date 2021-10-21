ANKENY
They’ve been a program that has had amazing success at the middle school state level for well over a decade now, and Anamosa’s girls and boys cross country programs represented themselves and the school with pride once again competing on the sport’s biggest stage Saturday, Oct. 16, in Ankeny.
Raider eighth grader Hudson Scranton finished as one of the top runners at the event coming through with a 10th-place finish crossing the line with a time of 11:59.9 while teammates Parker Lasack (43rdth, 12:58.2), Griffin Embree (117th, 14:53.6), Colin Boehler (139th, 16:05.1), Mason Sparrgrove (140th, 16:09.8) and Malachi Herrick (167th, 25:44.4) helped the Anamosa boys’ team score 215 points at the combined seventh and eighth grade race good enough to finish 14th in the class 2A state meet.
Spirit Lake claimed the 2A middle school boys’ state team title posting 68 points to edge runner-up Williamsburg by a mere two points.
Des Moines Christian eighth grader Caleb Ten Pas dominated the field individually winning the 2A title with a time of 10:47.5 that was almost a minute faster than runner-up eighth grader Caleb Bohlman, of Tipton (11:37.5).
The Anamosa girls also fielded a state team, and placed 12th overall scoring 161 points led by a 24th-place performance from Ava Remley, who finished in 14:04.8.
Rheagyn Uthoff (71st, 15:16.5), Ryan Carlson (73rd, 15:21.3), Lauren Oltmanns (78th, 15:30.6), Leah Whitson (89th, 16:01.2) and Audrey Fort (108th, 17:24.5) all took to the class 2A state course as well for the Raider girls as Williamsburg topped the field winning the team title scoring 59 points.
Dike-New Hartford seventh grader Payton Foster was the individual champion coming through with a time of 12:22.1.
The Anamosa middle school teams were in Iowa City Tuesday, Oct. 12, competing at the River Valley Conference meet where the girls placed fourth (60 points) and the boys seventh (121) turning in some solid individual performances.
Remley just missed a top-10 clocking finishing 11th overall against the 68-runner field coming through with a time of 14:12.60 while Uthoff (23rd, 15:29.85), Whitson (24th, 15:30.07), Carlson (30th, 16:01.40), Oltmanns (40th, 16:29.36) and Bianca Lovell (66th, 24:31.96) completed the Raider girls’ efforts.
Lasack turned in an outstanding 10th-place showing for the Anamosa boys after turning in a time of 13:08.66 while teammates Embree (37th, 14:47.89), Jake Behrends (39th, 15:04.59), Sparrgrove (48th, 16:04.36), Boehler (51st, 16:26.18), Ethan Jackson (76th, 19:09.71) and Herrick (83rd, 28:42.30) rounded out the times for the Raider boys.