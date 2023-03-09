jex-03092023-spt-ams-8th-boys-bball-10a.jpg
Members of the 2023 Anamosa eighth grade boys’ basketball team were: left to right, Front row- James Townsend, Kyler Bright, Reilly Shaw, Austin Hansen, Alex Hayden, Eli Breitbach, Ethan Cleveland, Carson Vargason and Mason Sparrgrove. Middle row- Amauri Johnson, Rayce Gombert, Nolan Petsche, Ronnie Holub, Wyatt Koranda, Julius Russ, Elijah Secrist and Byran Huerta. Back row- Assistant Coach Andrew Sodawasser, Zeke Claussen-Tubbs, Braylen Takes, Parker Lasack, Matthew Greif, Hayden Smith, Asa Bentley, Riktor Farrington, Liam Sanchez and Head Coach Colby Kleinhesselink.

 Photo courtesy Angie Jess

ANAMOSA

When it comes to succeeding at the middle school level, winning isn’t the only variable to look at.

