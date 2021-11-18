Members of the 2021 Anamosa Middle School girls cross country team were, left to right, Front row- Bianca Lovell, Audrey Fort and Ava Remley. Back row- Coach Dylan Shaffer, Ryan Carlson, Lauren Oltmanns, Leah Whitson, Rheagyn Uthoff and Coach Ken Sunseri.
Knowing when they showed up for that first cross country practice that hard work and dedication to the craft was going to be the only road to success during the 2021 campaign, the Anamosa middle school girls made things extremely easy on coaches Dylan Shaffer and Ken Sunseri.
“The middle school girls’ team was made up of some tough kids,” Shaffer said. “As a middle school team, our goal is to always help the kids grow as athletes and as people. These girls made that goal easy. They worked hard everyday and for many of them they worked hard all summer.
“We have some hard-working student-athletes on this team and I am excited to see how they grow as many of them are heading to the high school next fall.”
At the middle school state meet last month in Ankeny, the Raiders scored a 12th-place team finish with eighth-grader Ava Remley leading the team crossing the finish line at state with a time of 14:04, good enough to place 24th against the 129-runner field.
“This team was incredibly responsibly, and is made up of natural leaders,” Shaffer said. “These kids were truly a team, which is sometimes difficult to cultivate at the middle school level.”
At the River Valley Conference meet, a week before the state run, the Anamosa girls placed fourth in the team standings with Remley once again leading the team coming in 11th overall in 14:12.60.
Eighth-graders Rheagyn Uthoff, Leah Whitson and Ryan Carlson as well as seventh-grader Lauren Oltmanns also turned in top-40 performances at the league meet held in Iowa City.
“This group of girls is mostly made up of eighth graders and their hard work as led them through a successful middle school career,” Shaffer said. “They have consistently shown loads of penitential to be first-class high school runners. With such a strong group, we are looking for the high school girls’ team to experience great success over the next several years.
“These girls not only improved their times on the course, but they all grew to become great teammates that supported each other.”