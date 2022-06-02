ANAMOSA
It was a year to remember for the Anamosa seventh and eighth grade girls’ track and field teams this past spring.
The two programs combined to set an amazing 10 school records, and more than that, provided proof that the future of the Raider program at the high school level appears to be in very good hands.
The eighth graders set seven school records while the seventh-grade group of had three more of their own during a 2022 campaign that saw Anamosa dominance on the track at just about every venue the compete competed at this spring.
The eighth graders set new standards in the 4x800 (Ava Remley, Leah Whitson, Ryan Carlson, Rheagan Uthoff) with a time of 11:54.30 that broke the mark set just a season earlier (12:29.50); distance medley (Gabbi Kjormoe, Sophie Sander, Brooke Heying, Ava Remley) with a time of 4:58.23, topping the 5:20.00 clocking set it 2018; sprint medley (Gabbi Kjormoe, Gabby LaRue, Caitlyn Gorman, Crystal Bonifazi-King) posting a 2:12.49 clocking that defeated the 2:13.26 effort the 2019 team had held and 4x100 (Gabbi Kjormoe, Gabby LaRue, Rilie Little, Lauren Oltmanns) coming through with a time of 58.70 defeating the 59.64 clocking the 2021 team had set.
Three individual eighth grade records also fell as Kjormoe broke the 100-meter dash mark posting a time of 14.21 that broke a one-year-old mark of 14.41 while Remley set a new standard in the 1500 as her 5:38.36 clocking broke a mark of 5:38.42 set back in 2019. Little soared 4-feet, 8-inches in the high jump to set another school record that had been held since 2017 at 4-7.
“Some of the biggest improvements I saw out of the eighth graders were with their relay times,” said Anamosa middle school girls’ track coach Austin Schmidt. “Rilie’s high jump record was a huge accomplishment as her personal-best coming into the season was 4-4. Many of these girls were accepting of trying new things like the shuttle hurdle relay, field events and the 1500. I was proud that not only did these girls want to try new things, but they were successful in competition in those events.”
That success could give the high school program a huge lift next spring.
“There is a strong core of runners on this eighth-grade team,” Schmidt said. “If they stick with it they can become a stellar group once they get to the high school level. Also, as a coach who had them for six weeks and through some of the toughest spring weather we have ever seen, it makes my job easier when they came in with great attitudes and behaviors. They were a fun group and I can’t wait to see the development in the years to come.”
The seventh-grade team also showed plenty of flashes this past spring, as three school-records were broken in the 4x800 (Rgan Cunningham, Shaylynn Albrecht, Kendal Kuehl, Kennedy Thompson, 11:57.01 time that topped the 2019 mark of 12:08.53); 4x100 (Elliott Long, Lauren Oltmanns, Ingrid Vaughn, Ace Wilson, 1:01.03 time that topped the former mark of 1:01.78 set in 2021) and 1500 (Thompson, 5:57.98, shattering the mark set in 2019 of 6:21.37).
“Much of track is putting together a line-up that can earn team points at meets,” Schmidt said. “That takes time, tweaking and experimenting. Many of our relays were able to consistently drop times throughout the season due to working with new line-0ups and ensuring each individual was placed in events where they would experiencer the greatest success.”
The seventh-grade girls had a lot of that, even with low numbers.
“Quite honestly, in track and field numbers do matter, and we only had 12 girls out for track and could have used at least 10 more,” Schmidt said. “If the girls from this year’s team can get some of their friends out, we could experience great success next season. I would like to try field events and hurdles as well, as we gave up a lot of points primarily due to a lack of individuals competing in those events.”