ANAMOSA
Starting the 2021 season behind when it comes to development due to losing the entire 2020 campaign to COVID, Anamosa middle school girls track coach Jenna Vsetecka was comforted in the knowledge that she wouldn’t have to start from square-one with her young group of seventh and eighth grade Raiders this spring.
“A big strength this year was that many of our runners had some experience with cross country, and were able to easily transition into track training since none of them were able to run last year because we didn’t have a season,” Vsetecka said. “We had an entire team of really hard-working athletes always willing to try something new and support each other. We also had some really strong mid-distance runners that worked the majority of our individual and relay points.”
Getting back onto the track for the first time as middle schoolers, the seventh and eighth grade squads both needed time to adjust to their surroundings, and immediately made impacts.
“Overall, we saw a huge improvement in the athlete’s understanding how to train for different distances and how track functions since it is new to all of them this year,” Vsetecka said. “It was interesting because usually there are some eighth graders that can help since they ran as seventh graders, but this year we had seventh and eighth grade students who had cross country experience who stepped up to take the lead in some things.”
While the seventh grade team was smaller is size, their success wasn’t hindered whatsoever as the team set school records in the 4x100 (Sophie Sander, Phoenix Knapp, Rilie Little, Caitlyn Gorman) and 4x400 (Rheagan Uthoff, Crystal Bonifazi-King, Ava Remley, Gabbi Kjormoe) relay events while Olivia Miller claimed River Valley Conference championships in the shot put and discus.
The Raider seventh graders also claimed the River Valley Conference team championship this past spring and had an impressive nine runners earn berths to the middle school state track meet where the sprint medley relay team was fourth and the distance medley fifth against a loaded field of runners from all over Iowa.
The eighth grade team set school records in numerous relays, including the shuttle hurdle (Cadence Spores, Brylea Bildstein, Olivia Shaw, Carlee Webber), 4x100 (Ava Gibbs, Addy Appelhans, Webber, Reise Neuhaus), 4x200 (Neuhaus, Norah Humpal, Dani Gravel, Regan Nebergall) and 4x800 (Appelhans, Jozlynn Mitchell, Gravel, Humpal). Webber also set a new eighth grade school record in the 100 hurdles.
“We had a very strong seventh grade team that was a little smaller in numbers, but very impressive runners,” Vsetecka said. “We’d like to see some more specialization and improvement in hurdles, field events and open events.
“The eighth grade team had a good group of runners who broke several school records in mid-distance relays and we’d love to see them be more competitive in open events. Overall, the teams were very hard-working and open to feedback and trying new things. They were a great group of athletes to work with and were willing to step out of their comfort zones to be competitive in different events.”