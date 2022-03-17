Members of the 2021-22 Anamosa Middle School girls’ wrestling team were, left to right, Front row- Hailley White-Frost, Gabby LaDue, Kendal Kuehl, Ava Remley, Emily Fritz and Lauren Oltmanns. Back row- Leah Whitson, Jorja Sleep, Zoey Sarsfield, Raeann Costello, Kaitlyn Markley and Head Coach Ron Timp.
As the Anamosa girls’ wrestling program continues to grow within the community, the success the high school program has had over the last three years has created more and more interest at the lower levels and from numerous girls all around the area.
The middle school program, spearheaded by head coach Ron Timp, is the future for the Raiders’ varsity team, and the young group of wrestlers has given the entire program reason to believe Anamosa girls’ wrestling will be in very good hands for quite some time.
“These girls did a great job this year wrestling,” said Timp, who welcomed 11 middle school wrestlers to the program in 2021-22. “The only experience most of them have had was during the season.
“We had four eighth graders return and you could tell what one year difference makes because they did very well wrestling this year. The girls were very eager to learn new things and anybody that knows anything about wrestling knows that there is a lot to learn.”
With the eighth graders as their guide, the seventh grade group became more and more acclimated to the mat and that comfort level began to show with more and more triumphs.
“The hardest part is getting the girls to use the new moves they’ve learned in a real match,” Timp said. “They have no trouble in practice, but doubt themselves in a match. But that will come with more experience. The trick is going to be able to keep them out at the high school level now that the sport is sanctioned.
“It was a pleasure coaching all of these ladies this year.”