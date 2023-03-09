jex-03092023-spt-ams-7th-boys-bball-10a.jpg
Members of the 2023 Anamosa seventh grade boys’ basketball team were: left to right, Front row- Keegan Schilling, Levi Jenkins, Garrett Appelhans and Kael Owen. Middle row- Carter Myers, Owen Bousselot, Tristan Beddingfield and Wyatt Stumma. Back row- Assistant Coach Gerrold Burrell, Nelson Huerta-Vazquez, Nolan Weers, Jackson Burrell, Trace Faille, Wyatt Fort, Brody Conmey and Co-Head Coach James Conmey.

 Photo courtesy Angie Jess

ANAMOSA

Playing in their first season together of organized middle school basketball, the Anamosa seventh grade boys showed flashes of what could be a very bright future during what saw the team’s A and B squads each post 2-8 overall records this season, that just concluded last week.

