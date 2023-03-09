ANAMOSA
Playing in their first season together of organized middle school basketball, the Anamosa seventh grade boys showed flashes of what could be a very bright future during what saw the team’s A and B squads each post 2-8 overall records this season, that just concluded last week.
Those records are really immaterial to what coaches James Conmey, Steph Conmey and Gerrold Burrell wanted to accomplish this season, however.
Moreso, they wanted to build a connected basketball unit looking for improved play each and every time out.
And for the most part, the coaches got exactly what they were looking from their hard-working group.
“I would say the team started becoming more cohesive as the season progressed,” said co-head coach Steph Conmey. “The boys showed a lot of heart when they played, they came to practice ready to learn and put in the work. Many of the games we lost were by a very small margin.”
Offensively, the team was led by a combination of Nolan Weers, Brody Conmey, Trace Faille, Wyatt Stumma, Wyatt Fort, Levi Jenkins and Garrett Appelhans all working together.
“Nolan provided great leadership to the team as our point guard,” Conmey said. “He showed a lot of mental strength and poise in stressful situations and has great vision as a floor leader. Brody and Trace put a lot of points on the board for the A team with their outside shooting abilities. Their ability to shoot from the arc showed that they put a lot of their own personal time into developing their shot.
“Wyatt Stumma was very versatile and could play any position on the court. Wyatt Fort is an all-around tough player and always showed good sportsmanship to his teammates and opposing players. Levi was the starting point guard on the B team and was very good at penetrating the opposing defense and finding his way to the hoop. Garrett was a leading scorer on the B team and his speed and shooting ability were a huge asset.”
While young basketball players love shooting the ball, coaches know it’s defense that really takes work to perfect, and this Anamosa seventh grade team put in that work to try and get the job done on that end of the floor as well.
“Carter Myers was one of the team’s best defenders this season and we could always depend on placing him on the opposing team’s top player,” Conmey said. “Jackson Burrell made a strong presence under the hoop and was able to secure numerous rebounds.”
But what the season was mainly about was improvement in the many facets of the game, and Conmey saw plenty of that over the past couple of months.
“The team came a long way with their defensive skills this season,” she said. “They learned a multitude of defensive schemes and were able to use them effectively against various offenses that were run against them.”
Through it all, Conmey witnessed a group of boys coming together this season with their best days most definitely still ahead of them.
For that to come to fruition, she knows what that’s going to take, too.
“The future success of this team will be dependent on how much time each of them are willing to invest in their own personal skills during the off-season,” Conmey said. “This group is supportive of one another, they play well as a team and showed they are tough defensively. They need to continue to develop their shooting and dribbling skills, too.
“We lacked height and skill at the post position and hopefully over time they are able to develop in this area for future success.”